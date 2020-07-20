net2phone and P2 Business Solutions Forge Partnership

NEWARK, N.J., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- net2phone, a global provider of cloud communications solutions to businesses, today announced a partnership with P2 Telecom, LLC (P2 Business Solutions). Through the partnership, P2 Business Solutions, a fast-growing distributor of technology solutions for businesses throughout the USA including mobility, voice, data, VoIP, hardware and managed telecommunications, will offer net2phone's powerful suite of cloud communications solutions via its extensive agent network.

P2 Business Solutions is a member of the Technology Solutions Xchange (TSX), a consortium of master agents in the telecommunications and cloud space. TSX offers its members an expanded portfolio of connectivity, cloud, hosting, cybersecurity and IoT vendor solutions.

Bill Patchett, Founder & CEO of P2 Business Solutions, and Co-Founder of TSX, said, "net2phone is unique in that they have their own outstanding solution for cloud communications and collaboration and they bring a different layer of support with a channel-centric approach. They can quickly produce quotes and on-board customers with ease, which is crucial to the success of our agents."

"P2 Business Solutions is renowned for its commitment to technology agents," said Jonah Fink, President of net2phone. "We will be working closely with P2 Business Solutions' distribution network to meet the intensified demand for integrated, un-tethered collaboration solutions across our domestic markets."

To learn more about net2phone's communication and collaboration solutions, e-mail net2phone ( [email protected] ) or visit net2phone.com.

About net2phone:

net2phone's cloud communications solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a provider of telecommunications and payment services. To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect with us on LinkedIn . Channel partners contact: [email protected] . Customer contact: [email protected] .

About P2 telecom, LLC:

P2 telecom, LLC is based in Stamford, CT and specializes in providing its customers with mobility, voice, data, VoIP, hardware and managed telecommunications solutions. If you're an agent interested in working with P2 telecom, please contact Bill Patchett at (203) 564-9016

SOURCE net2phone

Related Links

https://www.net2phone.com

