net2phone Announces net2phone for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

NEWARK, N.J., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- net2phone, a global provider of unified cloud communications solutions for businesses, today announced it has launched net2phone for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers through data-driven conversations with leads and prospects within the Salesforce environment.

Within the Salesforce environment, net2phone for Salesforce:

Provides click-to-call -- enables outbound calls with just a click

Automatically populates inbound calls with customer information and account record details

Enables everyone in the organization to access updated contact status and build accurate metrics based on rich call records

Empowers customization of user profiles and softphone so that each individual sees the most important specifics based around their particular role.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, net2phone for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange at appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000OMzDpEAL

Net2phone for Salesforce

The net2phone integration for Salesforce enhances the quality of customer interactions and call efficiency within the Salesforce environment. The integration acts as a Salesforce multiplier, extending the reach of Salesforce to facilitate data-driven voice communications.

net2phone for Salesforce is available in the US and Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. It provides unlimited calling to over forty destination countries, live chat, call recording, webRTC, mobile apps and a myriad of intelligently delivered communications capabilities including advanced management analytics.

Comments on the News

"With our Salesforce integration, we've effectively made intelligent, data-driven voice communications an inherent feature," said Jonah Fink , President of net2phone. "It's an important step in our drive to bring voice communications back to the center of business communications."





, President of net2phone. "It's an important step in our drive to bring voice communications back to the center of business communications." "net2phone for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as net2phone powers digital transformation for customers by integrating data-powered voice calling with Salesforce," said Woodson Martin , GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 98,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Become a fan of net2phone: https://www.facebook.com/Net2Phone

Follow net2phone on Twitter: https://twitter.com/net2phone

About net2phone:

net2phone's cloud business communications solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a provider of telecommunications and payment services. To learn more, please visit net2phone.com , connect with us on LinkedIn . Channel partners contact: [email protected] . Customer contact: [email protected] .

SOURCE net2phone

Related Links

https://net2phone.com/

