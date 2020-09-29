net2phone Integrates with Zoho

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- net2phone, a global provider of unified cloud communications solutions to businesses, has unveiled its Zoho integration. The integration enables sales teams and other Zoho users to seamlessly leverage net2phone's world-class communication features within the Zoho environment.

"net2phone's Zoho integration is a game-changer for Zoho users," said Jonah Fink, President of net2phone. "The integration greatly enhances the productivity and agility of sales teams and other users who can now quickly and easily connect with customers through automated functions."

Within the Zoho environment, net2phone users can:

Click to call using the net2phone app. Call logs automatically appear within the lead ensuring proper task tracking.

Make data-driven decisions using net2phone call analytics and accurate Zoho reporting.

Take notes using Zoho's note feature while on the call. These notes are attached to the record as it moves through the sales cycle.

Schedule follow up actions after the call including email notifications, tasks, field updates and more with rule-based automation.

"We are improving the way businesses communicate. It's an exciting time for net2phone and our business customers," Jonah Fink added.

net2phone's Zoho integration is available in the US and Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

net2phone's cloud unified communications offering includes unlimited global calling to over forty destination countries, live chat, call recording, webRTC, mobile apps and a myriad of additional communications capabilities including advanced management analytics.

To take advantage of the net2phone integration with Zoho, visit us at net2phone.com or email: [email protected].

About net2phone:

net2phone's cloud business communications solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a provider of telecommunications and payment services. To learn more, please visit net2phone.com, connect with us on LinkedIn. Channel partners contact: [email protected]. Customer contact: [email protected].

SOURCE net2phone

