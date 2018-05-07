net2phone Launches Hosted PBX Unlimited Service in Colombia

UNLIMITED domestic calling to landlines and mobile phones throughout Colombia ;

UNLIMITED calling to over 20 other popular international destinations including Spain , Mexico , Chile , Argentina , Brazil and the United States ;

Feature-rich VoIP telecommunications functionality and versatility including voicemail-to-email, customized auto-attendants, and find me – follow me call management; and

FREE advanced VoIP phones.

All of these advantages are included in one low, flat monthly rate per seat or user.

"We have tailored our Hosted PBX solution specifically for the Colombian market based on our two decades of work throughout South America," said Jonah Fink, President of net2phone. "We understand the needs of Colombian businesses and are dedicated to providing them with a world-class cloud-based business phone solution featuring an unrivaled offering of unlimited calling."

Colombian businesses can sign up for net2phone's Hosted PBX Unlimited service through channel partners and distributors in Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Barranquilla and throughout the country. For more information on becoming a distributor, please email partner@net2phone.com.

For more information on net2phone Hosted PBX Unlimited Service in Colombia, visit us at: http://net2phoneunlimited.com.co/

The net2phone Hosted PBX service is also available in the US, Brazil, and Argentina. The company is rolling out service to additional regions worldwide.



About net2phone:

net2phone is a global unified communications as a service (UCaaS) provider. net2phone's flagship hosted PBX and SIP Trunking services are offered exclusively through channel partners. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a provider of telecommunications and payment services. To learn more, please visit net2phone.com.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

