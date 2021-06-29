NetAbstraction Announces First Members of New Advisory Board

CHANTILLY, Va., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetAbstraction, the network obfuscation company, today announced that Mike Aiello, Chief Product Officer at HUMAN Security and a former Google cybersecurity executive as well as Joel Yonts, Chief Research Officer for Malicious Streams and ex-Fortune 500 CISO have joined the company's newly created Board of Advisors. The company also recently closed a $9M Series A round of financing led by AllegisCyber Capital and appointed Gordon Lawson as its new CEO.

"Mike and Joel have decades of cybersecurity experience as both practitioners and software industry executives," said Gordon Lawson, CEO of NetAbstraction. "Their industry knowledge, relationships and business expertise will help us refine and accelerate our go to market strategies. We are pleased to welcome them as the first members of the NetAbstraction advisory board."

Mike Aiello is currently Chief Product Officer at HUMAN security, a bot mitigation firm. He previously served as CEO of AppGate, a cybersecurity company which spun out of Cyxtera, and was a Cybersecurity Executive at Google where he was the Director of Product Management for Google Cloud Platform Security. Prior to joining Google, Mike was CISO at Goldman Sachs, where he helped secure Marcus, the company's digital retail bank and established the company's Consumer Trust and Technology Risk Committee.

"NetAbstraction is making advanced intelligence community defensive technology available to organizations for the first time," said Mike Aiello. "I look forward to working with the management team to make obfuscation technology a standard part of the enterprise security toolkit."

Joel Yonts has 20 years of experience in enterprise security, digital forensics, artificial intelligence, and robotic & IoT systems. He currently serves as Chief Research Officer and Strategist for Malicious Streams,a provider of cybersecurity strategy development, research and intelligence services. Joel has served as CISO for multiple Fortune 500 companies, and also held senior cybersecurity roles with VF Corporation and CapitalOne Financial.

"It's become way too easy for bad actors to target and attack an organization's assets, which is why I'm so impressed with NetAbstraction's ability to shield customers from being compromised," said Joel Yonts. "The company has the opportunity to create a whole new approach to cyber defense, I'm pleased to be working with the management team."

About NetAbstraction

NetAbstraction enables organizations to protect the privacy and security of identities and systems by intelligently selecting and obscuring global network pathways on the Internet. The company's founders previously designed, created and implemented clandestine telecommunication networks for the NSA and CIA. NetAbstraction is used by Fortune 500 organizations globally to ensure their cyber operations remain secure, anonymous, and non-attributable. For more information visit https://netabstraction.com/ , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE NetAbstraction