NetAbstraction's New Patent Completes Its Network Configurations

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetAbstraction, Inc. announces the Issue Notification from the USPTO for a new U.S. Patent in the world of Software Defined Networking which provides:

ability to select the route through a software defined network

ability to control routing through a software defined network

This fourth patent titled "Systems and Methods for Protecting an Identity in Network Communications" is an extension of our similarly issued patents by the same name. With this patent, we have basically covered the network configurations that we can envision for the implementation of an SDN network.

This new patent also co-exists with our December 2019 patent that covers two new capabilities that solve some of the most important concerns that have limited the adoption of Software Defined Network Virtualization. These new capabilities are only possible because we control the routing through the network:

The ability to dynamically shift network traffic without losing communications – most SDN implementations must tear down and re-establish a virtual connection and thus have too much latency to keep the communications connections up and running when shifting the network path. Because our solution does not tear down the network, we improve the performance through the network and provide better agility.

The ability to encrypt end-to-end through the network – most SDN implementations require decryption at each intermediary node. We improve security in the network.

"When considering the use of the Internet, there are significant cost savings, but performance and security are key considerations. Software Defined Networking provides the opportunity for businesses to leverage the Internet while providing an additional layer of security protection," said Barbara Hunt, NetAbstraction CEO.

"Our patents address key fundamental deficiencies in SDN: improved performance, increased security, and better agility which provides better resiliency and a reduced cyber-attack vector," said Michael Sever, NetAbstraction COO.

About NetAbstraction: NetAbstraction protects identities and systems by intelligently selecting and obscuring global network pathways of the Internet. Developed from roots in the U.S. Intelligence Community, NetAbstraction's technology is born from our expertise in designing, creating and implementing non-traditional and non-attributable telecommunication networks in support of critical U.S. Intelligence Community missions.

Now, that same unparalleled technology is available to enterprises that need to protect their information, people and networks from the growing pool of cyber attacks.

