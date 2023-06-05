Netac Unveils New Super-Fast Slim SSD for Improved Gaming and Performance

SHENZHEN, China, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netac, a leading global supplier of flash application products and solutions, has announced the launch of the new NV7000-t SSD PCIe 4.0 SSD, a slimmer version of the previous generation NV7000, with read and write speeds of up to 7300MB/s and 6700MB/s, respectively.

The NV7000-t is an M.2 2280 size SSD that supports PCIe Gen4×4 transfer channel, providing a fast and smooth experience for both daily office and entertainment games. The SSD is equipped with a metal heat sink that accelerates the heat transfer and effectively relieves the high heat state. It incorporates the brand "t" element for a more fashionable look and feel.

The selected 3D flash memory chips support LDPC intelligent error correction for higher capacity, lower power consumption, and higher stability. Meanwhile, the thin size can be widely used in notebooks, desktops, and other devices.

The features of the new NV7000-t SSD include fast read/write speeds of 7300/6700/MB/s, a standard M.2 form factor, durable 3D NAND flash memory chips, an effective heat dissipation solution, and available in 512GB/1TB/2TB capacities. It also comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

About Netac

Netac is the inventor of the USB flash drive and a leading supplier of products and solutions in the global flash application field.

Netac has over 20 years of business experience and focuses on the manufacturing of flash memory products, including Solid State Drives, Portable SSDs, DDR, and mobile storage products. With advanced production equipment, rigorous testing processes, a perfect supply chain, and a sophisticated R&D team, Netac delivers high-quality solutions quickly.

For more information, please visit: https://www.netac.com/

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Netac Technology Co., Ltd

