NetActuate Expands Networking Platform for the Independent, AI-Ready Edge, Adding Cloud Routers, Magic Mesh, Stateful Firewall, and VPC Load Balancing

New capabilities give infrastructure teams hyperscaler-grade networking (Cloud Routers, Magic Mesh, a stateful Firewall, and VPC Load Balancing) with the visibility, control, and cloud independence to build on their own terms, not their provider's.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetActuate, a global provider of edge infrastructure and Anycast network solutions across 45+ markets worldwide, today announced a major expansion of its Networking platform. The release introduces Cloud Routers, Magic Mesh, stateful firewalling, and VPC Load Balancing, alongside a redesigned Networking portal that gives customers deeper visibility and full self-service control over their networking resources.

Networking suite Offers hyperscaler-grade networking

Three forces are reshaping how companies think about infrastructure. AI and real-time workloads are pushing compute, inference, and data closer to users and out to the edge. A growing cost-and-repatriation backlash is exposing the real price of hyperscaler lock-in and egress fees. And tightening data-sovereignty and geographic-compliance requirements are forcing teams to control where their traffic and data actually live. Each points the same direction: companies want infrastructure they own and operate on their own terms, with the routing, resilience, and DDoS protection to back it up. NetActuate's expanded Networking platform is built for that shift.

"The hyperscaler era trained teams to trade control for convenience, and they're done making that trade," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. "This release gives customers hyperscaler-grade networking primitives with none of the lock-in. They can architect exactly the network they need and run all of it from a single portal, with the transparency and flexibility that independent infrastructure demands."

What's New: Products and Platform Capabilities

Cloud Routers

Cloud Routers let customers deploy fully functional, web UI- and API-managed virtual routers, directly within the NetActuate platform. They support multiple VRFs natively, static and BGP routing, full SNAT and DNAT configuration, and WireGuard tunnels, and they integrate with any NetActuate service. That makes them especially powerful paired with VPC for BGP routing into third-party platforms, Internet Exchanges, or enterprise networks.

Magic Mesh

Magic Mesh interconnects two Cloud Routers with a single click, letting customers build their own overlay networks from the portal or API. Teams can stitch together sites across the NetActuate platform, or across other clouds entirely, to create private, multi-site networks without the manual configuration that usually comes with it. Cross-cloud mesh connectivity is supported out of the box.

Stateful Firewall

A fully stateful Layer 3 firewall is now available for NetActuate's edge IaaS. Customers can define rule sets, assign them to virtual machines, and have firewalls apply automatically at deployment, all through the portal or API. The result is enterprise-grade network security that travels with the workload, without the per-feature billing and lock-in that come with the hyperscalers' equivalents.

VPC Load Balancing

VPC Load Balancing lets customers deploy load balancers directly onto VPC resources, bringing traffic distribution and resilience to private cloud environments. It's the first step on a roadmap toward edge balancers, load balancers deployable to any PoP or fronted by Anycast, that will distribute traffic across the full NetActuate platform and third-party infrastructure alike.

Enhanced BGP Features

The release also brings enhanced BYOIP/BGP unicast capabilities for customers on colocation, bare metal, or VM deployments who aren't using the BGP Anycast platform. New automation includes on-demand IRR/RPKI updates and hundreds of BGP communities, fully automatable through NetActuate's suite of DevOps tooling.

Visibility and Control in the Customer Portal

Every one of these capabilities is configurable, monitorable, and manageable from the NetActuate Customer Portal. The release reorganizes the Networking section around the expanded suite and adds new layers of observability: customers can pull analytics on any prefix, with group- and prefix-level views of inbound traffic, the busiest data centers and nodes, and full traffic-source detail.

Together, these capabilities give teams a complete, self-service way to stand up and run their own network infrastructure (unicast, BGP, or Anycast) on infrastructure they control. Take a closer look at the Networking platform and view the NetActuate Portal Demo Overview video.

About NetActuate

NetActuate delivers edge infrastructure and network solutions in over 45 locations worldwide, enabling customers to take control of their workloads anywhere, with low latency, resiliency, and security built in. Our Open Network Edge (ONE) IaaS, built on open-source software and standards, provides everything needed to architect cloud environments and extensible infrastructure. Choose between VMs, Kubernetes, cloud, colocation, bare metal, and storage infrastructure, all with Anycast connectivity. We offer 24x7 support, expert consulting, and flexible, open solutions engineered for scalability and performance.

To schedule a call with NetActuate engineers or learn more, visit netactuate.com. For technical insights on improving reliability, reducing latency, and simplifying architecture at the network level, visit anycast.com.

SOURCE NetActuate