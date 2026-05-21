NetActuate Expands Amsterdam Infrastructure to Deliver Hybrid Cloud and Edge Services Across Europe

Global edge infrastructure leader deepens commitment to Amsterdam, Europe's premier digital crossroads, ahead of IBC 2026 showcase with NETINT VPU ecosystem.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetActuate, a global provider of edge infrastructure and Anycast network solutions, today announced an expanded presence at its Amsterdam Data Center, reinforcing its commitment to one of Europe's most strategically vital digital markets. The announcement coincides with NetActuate's upcoming debut at IBC 2026 in Amsterdam, September 11–14, where the company will co-exhibit at the NETINT booth demonstrating VPU-as-a-Service on NetActuate's global platform.

Amsterdam is a global digital hub

Customers can deploy workloads closer to European users while improving performance, controlling infrastructure costs, and reducing dependence on hyperscale cloud providers..

Amsterdam: The Digital Heartbeat of Europe

Long one of the world's most international cities, Amsterdam sits at the intersection of European business, finance, media, and technology. It is home to AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange), one of the world's largest and most trafficked internet exchanges, and a gateway to the EU's most densely connected markets. With its concentration of international enterprises, SaaS providers, and world-class fiber connectivity spanning the continent, Amsterdam represents one of the most critical Points of Presence (PoPs) for any global infrastructure provider.

Amsterdam also serves as a strategic location for organizations navigating European data sovereignty requirements, low-latency delivery expectations, and multi-cloud connectivity across the EU.

NetActuate's Amsterdam data center delivers the carrier-neutral connectivity, low-latency edge access, and full-stack infrastructure flexibility that enterprises operating across European markets demand. The facility supports the full breadth of NetActuate's Open Network Edge (ONE) IaaS platform.

"Amsterdam is a non-negotiable point of presence for any company serious about European digital infrastructure," said Mark Mahle, CEO, NetActuate. "Our expanded capabilities here give enterprises the tools to run latency-sensitive applications close to European users while maintaining the flexibility and openness that distinguish the NetActuate platform."

Hybrid Cloud, Kubernetes, and Edge Infrastructure Now Available in Amsterdam

The Amsterdam expansion coincides with NetActuate's recently launched cloud infrastructure platform, a unified suite spanning public cloud, private cloud, VPC, Managed Kubernetes, and virtual machines, all delivered from 45+ global edge locations. European enterprises can now provision the full NetActuate cloud stack from Amsterdam using the NetActuate customer portal, giving them the features they expect from major cloud providers without the lock-in or cost unpredictability.

Central to the platform's appeal for European customers is NetActuate's hybrid cloud management, which allows organizations to integrate cloud resources with dedicated hardware or colocated equipment in a unified environment. For the many enterprises navigating a mix of on-premises infrastructure, regulated workloads, and cloud-native applications, a balance particularly common in European financial services, media, and SaaS markets, hybrid cloud provides the flexibility to match almost any configuration.

NetActuate's Amsterdam PoP is designed precisely for this reality. Cloud Routers provide connectivity to third-party platforms, internet exchanges, and enterprise networks. VPC environments allow organizations to run private workloads alongside cloud-connected services with software-defined isolation and control. Private Cloud delivers the security of isolated hardware with network-first performance. Anycast routing ensures traffic reaches users across Europe via the lowest-latency path, regardless of where workloads are physically hosted.

NetActuate recently explored how organizations can simplify hybrid cloud operations in its blog on hybrid cloud management architecture and core capabilities. Organizations that implement hybrid environments thoughtfully benefit from greater workload portability, improved resilience, and the ability to pursue cloud cost optimization without sacrificing performance.

Coming to IBC 2026 in Amsterdam

NetActuate will be on the ground in Amsterdam for IBC 2026, September 11–14, the premier global gathering for media, entertainment, and technology professionals. NetActuate will co-exhibit at the NETINT booth, building on the recently announced partnership to deliver VPU-accelerated infrastructure as a service on NetActuate's global platform.

Attendees interested in VPU-accelerated infrastructure and cloud-scale video delivery are encouraged to schedule meetings with the NetActuate and NETINT teams during IBC 2026.

About NetActuate

NetActuate delivers edge infrastructure and network solutions in over 45 locations worldwide, enabling customers to take control of their workloads anywhere with low latency, resiliency, and security built in. Our Open Network Edge (ONE) IaaS built on open source software and standards provides everything needed to architect cloud environments and extensible infrastructure. Choose between VMs, Kubernetes, cloud, colocation, bare metal, and storage infrastructure, all with Anycast connectivity. We offer 24x7 support, expert consulting, and flexible, open solutions engineered for scalability and performance.

SOURCE NetActuate