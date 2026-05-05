NetActuate Achieves 2026 SOC 2 Type 2 and SOC 1 Type 2 Compliance, Enhancing Global Security and Compliance for Customers

RALEIGH, N.C., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetActuate, a leading provider of global edge infrastructure and network services, today announced the successful completion of its annual SOC 2 Type 2 and SOC 1 Type 2 certifications. The SOC 2 audit was conducted by A-LIGN, the leading provider in cybersecurity compliance trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

NetActuate Receives 2026 SOC Certification

The SOC 2 Type 2 report validates NetActuate's ongoing compliance with no control deviations across critical security, availability, and confidentiality principles. NetActuate helps customers navigate increasingly complex data sovereignty and privacy regulations while safeguarding their workloads across 45+ edge data center locations worldwide.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 and SOC 1 Type 2 and compliance reflects NetActuate's commitment to the highest standards of security and accountability," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. "In today's global marketplace, customers rely on us not just for performance, but also for ensuring data privacy, protection, and integrity across critical infrastructure."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

"Congratulations to NetActuate for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

Designed for the highest levels of security, compliance, and performance, NetAtuate infrastructure meets the most rigorous international standards, including SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type 2, ISO/IEC 27001, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and NIST 800-53/FISMA.

The company also aligns with key regional frameworks such as GDPR for data privacy in the EU, FedRAMP for U.S. federal cloud services, and OSPAR/TVRA in Asia. Whether serving government, healthcare, SaaS, or enterprise workloads, NetActuate ensures a secure and compliant foundation for mission-critical deployments worldwide.

To learn more about NetActuate's security and compliance capabilities at each data center location, visit https://netactuate.com/compliance/. If you are interested in viewing NetActuate's SOC 2 report, please contact [email protected].

About NetActuate

NetActuate delivers edge infrastructure and network solutions in over 45 locations worldwide, enabling customers to take control of their workloads anywhere with low latency, resiliency, and security built in. Our Open Network Edge (ONE) IaaS built on open source software and standards provides everything needed to architect cloud environments and extensible infrastructure. Choose between VMs, Kubernetes, cloud, colocation, bare metal, and storage infrastructure—all with Anycast connectivity. We offer 24x7 support, expert consulting, and flexible, open solutions engineered for scalability and performance.ormance BGP anycast platform that powers over 25 billion transactions a day. To learn more, visit netactuate.com.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com.

SOURCE NetActuate