NetActuate Strengthens Singapore Infrastructure to Meet Growing Southeast Asia Demand

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetActuate, a leading global provider of network and infrastructure services, announced today the completion of a significant upgrade to its Singapore point of presence (POP). This latest investment increases network capacity, improves redundancy, and strengthens the company's ability to serve high-growth markets across Southeast Asia.

This announcement comes during a pivotal week for Singapore's technology sector, as global leaders gather this week at premier events including the Singapore International Conference on Science, Engineering & Technology (SICSET) and CIO Innovation Conference . These events highlight Singapore's role as a global hub for talent, innovation, connectivity, and digital infrastructure—making it an ideal location for NetActuate's continued growth in the region.

"As one of Asia's most interconnected markets, Singapore plays a critical role in our global network," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. "With growing demand from customers in Southeast Asia, we've expanded our capacity and added network redundancy to ensure the speed, resilience, and reliability needed to support today's edge computing and AI workloads."

NetActuate's Singapore POP delivers low-latency connectivity throughout Asia-Pacific and is connected directly to the company's extensive global network. It provides access to over 45 carrier and internet exchange partners and supports NetActuate's full suite of services.

Customer benefits include:

Increased network capacity to support high-throughput applications and traffic growth

to support high-throughput applications and traffic growth Enhanced redundancy with additional 400GE ports using to ensure uptime and service continuity

with additional 400GE ports using to ensure uptime and service continuity Expanded global reach via improved interconnection with other Asia-Pacific and international nodes

NetActuate's infrastructure in Singapore is backed by 24/7 expert support, ensuring optimal performance for enterprises and platform providers with users across the region.

About NetActuate

