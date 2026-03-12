NetAirus Technologies Launches Panatem™ an Industry-First World-Model Artificial Intelligence Framework for Augmented Reality Headsets

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetAirus Technologies - NetAirus introduces Panatem™ an Artificial Intelligence World Model framework that enables next-gen AR/VR and smart glasses to understand, reason, and predict real-world interactions autonomously for revolutionizing the potential $100B USD market by 2030.

NetAirus Technologies, a pioneer in electro-optical systems, today announced the introduction of the Panatem™ Artificial Intelligence (AI) framework, which is designed for the next generation of Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR), and Smart Glasses (SG). Panatem™ AI introduces an autonomous AI World model that enables headsets to understand, reason, and predict real-world interactions without requiring user prompts.

Current AR headset market offerings, with reliance on smartphone-like chat features, have struggled with underwhelming customer adoption rates. NetAirus is shifting the paradigm by moving beyond simple text-based LLMs to Physical AI. NetAirus enables headsets to function as truly autonomous agents, processing real-world sensor data.

Overcoming the "Roadblocks" in the AR/VR Industry

The Panatem™ AI framework is supported by NetAirus' physical hardware designs that solve the several intractable roadblocks currently facing the present AR/AI global market. "The industry has reached a crossroads where access to a smartphone is no longer enough for the consumer," said Richard Ditzik, Founder & CEO at NetAirus Technologies. "With our proprietary Panatem™ AI, we aren't just putting a chat-box on your face; we are providing AI World experience that understands the user's environment in real-time. By pairing Panatem™ AI reasoning with our breakthroughs in metasurface optics and occlusion, we have finally removed the roadblocks preventing high-volume consumer adoption."

Technical Specifications and Integration

The Panatem™ AI stack involves Agent workflows and World Model neural networks designed for both training and inference stages. The AI framework can be integrated with NetAirus' advanced electro-optical sensors, allowing for a seamless fusion of data that empowers the headset to predict the actions of nearby actors in the real-world. Supporting the AI stack is a suite of electro-optical system, display devices and support components, involving:

The Panatem™ AI framework and designs may be offered for voice-only user interface. For more technical information about NetAirus AI framework and hardware solutions, visit our website at: https://netairus.com

About NetAirus Technologies, LLC

NetAirus Technologies is a San Diego-based technology firm specializing in intersection of Artificial Intelligence and advanced electro-optical hardware. By developing proprietary solutions for optical see-through (OST) headsets, NetAirus is transforming how humans interact with both digital information and the physical world.

NetAirus Technology -- Deep Dive

NetAirus supports the Panatem™ AI framework stack with innovative electro-optical (EO) hardware designs resulting in many key benefits. The AR headset is designed for clear optical see through (OST) viewing. In contrast, VR headsets are typically designed for video pass-through (VPT) that block all the ambient light and have a heavy bulky form factor. NetAirus' OST AR/SG headset designs are lightweight, having a form-factor like common pair of glasses. Large multinational corporations have spent several billions of dollars per year on development of AR/VR headset products. However, each has been blocked by certain intractable roadblocks, which prevents them from making successful consumer AR/VR products. These roadblocks include: (1) poor optical see-through performance; i.e., the virtual image is inherently translucent often having a washout appearance when viewing in bright environments; (2) lack of a black background (occlusion) for clear virtual images; (3) the low display light- efficiency to the viewer's eyes; and (4) headsets that are too heavy and bulky to be worn for long periods. NetAirus has developed technology, AR headset designs that overcomes each of these roadblocks (and other problems). For example, NetAirus has developed proprietary dimming technology (overcomes roadblock #1); proprietary pixelated image mutual occlusion solutions (overcomes roadblock #2); new proprietary high-efficiency electro-optical systems (overcomes roadblock #3); and small and very thin metasurface components to obtain lower weight and bulk (overcomes roadblock #4). In view of the above, NetAirus' hardware designs and AI solutions provide compelling AR headset features, which will result in high sale volumes.

NetAirus' Artificial Intelligent frameworks and models involve proprietary AI neural network (NN) designs for AR/MR/SGs (i.e. AR headsets). In contrast to conventional user text/voice chat QA prompts to LLMs, NetAirus provides designs for AI World models (also referred to as Physical AI). NetAirus' AR headset AI frameworks may operate autonomously, i.e. without required user text/voice prompts. NetAirus AI models are designed to receive real-world EO sensor scene data that is functionally similar to robotic and self-driving vehicle applications; however, the sensors are very small and lightweight. This lightweight requirement also applies to the other headset devices and components, plus they must have low electrical power consumption. Data from the EO sensors (including cameras) may be interfaced to a vision-language model (VLM) or vision language world model (VLWM). AI models may include encoder-decoder vision transformers, convolution neural networks, or another neural network configurations. NetAirus' Panatem™ AI framework can be trained on large datasets or small specialized datasets. An array sensors data can be filtered, sub-sampled, optimized and fused before being interfaced to the AI model. The model is capable of scene understanding, reasoning, and predicting (inferring) future actions of nearby actors in the real-world. Underneath the AI/software stack, NetAirus provides innovative physical hardware designs, involving specific design solutions.

NetAirus provides proprietary AR headset hardware solutions, involving optical see-through (OST) designs, fixed/variable focal length virtual images, tunable focal length lenses, eye tracking systems, foveated display imaging systems, nano-structured meta-optics, and variable see through dimming designs. waveguide combiners and bird-bath optical designs. The design solutions incorporate several key aspects of the human vision system, to eliminate or reduce user eye strain, when wearing the headset for extended periods. NetAirus' AR headset can be described as a headset for everyday hands-free viewing in an OST mode that can be used in daylight and night environments. NetAirus hardware designs include very small display engines, thin light-weight nano-structured optical components, and innovative electro-optical devices. NetAirus' OST designs allow the user to look through the headset's optical combiner (or visor) to view the real-world, while at the same time viewing a virtual image for the display device. Headset designs include proprietary occlusion techniques and methods providing in-focus images with a pixelated black background resulting in a greatly improved viewing of 2D or 3D virtual images.

A partial list of the NetAirus' AI-AR headset solutions is provided below.

Panatem™ AI Agent Framework CNN/DL AI Agent Headset Models Visual-Language Models (VLM) Small Language Models (SLM) Hybrid LLM-VLM-SLM Models Panatem™ Agentic AI Frameworks Continuous Self-Learning AI Agent/Agentic Observability



Smart Glasses Designs for AI Free-space Combiners Human Eye/Vision Centric Designs Dynamic Lens Technologies Proprietary Light Engines Proprietary Meta-Lenses Nanostructures Integrated AR/MR/SG Systems Waveguide Combiners Diffraction Waveguides Waveguides System Laser Light Engines Hardedge Occlusion Soft edge Occlusion Designs VLM Dataset Training/Verifications

Zero-Shot AI Learning Designs

Few-Shot AI Learning

Proactive Agentic AI Frameworks

AI Reasoning

AI Scene Understanding

AI Context Engineering with RAG

Mixture of AI Experts Models





Nanocomposite Materials

Metasurfaces

Foveated Display Designs

ET Gaze Systems

Pupil Glint-based ET Systems

Integrated ET Systems Designs

Proprietary Retinal ET Systems

Headset Slippage Corrections

Reduced Perceptional Instabilities

Integrated 5G Interfaces

Integration of Hardware and AI

Proprietary UI Designs

AR/SG Frame Designs

