NetApp Americas Honors Logicalis with FlexPod Innovation Award 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of a successful year providing scalable, flexible storage solutions to customers across vertical markets, NetApp Americas honored Logicalis US with the FlexPod Innovation Award 2020. This award recognizes Logicalis' unique approach in driving FlexPod® sales and new account acquisition through a vertical market focus.

NetApp announced the honor during its annual Americas Partner Awards, which acknowledge partners who have shown a strong commitment to customer innovation, product revenue and growth — proving themselves to be crucial contributors to the NetApp Unified Partner Program. For the first time, the 2020 Americas Partner Awards were presented digitally, with partners and NetApp executives recognizing their respective achievements during the NetApp fiscal year 2020 (FY20).

"We're honored to receive this award, which underscores the strength of our continued partnership with NetApp," said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. "Together, we have been able to consistently help our customers solve the most critical IT and business challenges across verticals. Thank you to NetApp for this recognition, and we look forward to continuing our partnership and enabling customers to drive growth throughout their organization."

NetApp's award-winning Unified Partner Program enables partners to gain a competitive advantage, to grow their business, and to increase profitability. With the industry-leading NetApp® portfolio of hybrid cloud data services and data management solutions, NetApp partners can help customers overcome their growing digital transformation challenges across any environment, from on premises to multicloud.

"Channel partners are critical to helping our customers lead with data, and today we recognize and celebrate their accomplishments," said Jim Elder, Channel Chief, Americas Partner Organization at NetApp. "I congratulate Logicalis on receiving the FlexPod Innovation Award. Their commitment to innovation, growth, and high-quality service has helped drive positive business outcomes and value for our customers."

About Logicalis

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals.

Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, workplace, cloud, data center, and IoT & analytics solutions. As Architects of Change™, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,500 employees and annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

