NetBase Quid Acquires Rival IQ

The acquisition of Rival IQ further strengthens NetBase Quid's position across social media analytics segments

"We are excited to have this stellar team and strong product and service offering as part of our growing family," said NetBase Quid Chairman and CEO, Peter Caswell. "Social listening is our cornerstone, and as we expand our leadership into the consumer marketing intelligence space, this investment helps us continue to deliver market-leading offerings to additional market segments. "

"NetBase Quid's market-leading social listening and consumer intelligence solutions are a perfect match for our social analytics and benchmarking capabilities," said John Clark, CEO of Rival IQ. "We're thrilled to share that Rival IQ has joined forces with NetBase Quid, as this is a huge step forward for our company and customers. Together, our valued customers and employees will unlock a holistic view of brand perception on social media and beyond."

"NetBase Quid and Rival IQ are crucial parts of how the Ayzenberg Group's Marketing Science team derives deep consumer and market insights," said Jocelyn Harjes, VP of Insight and Analytics at Ayzenberg. "We are very excited for the announcement and looking forward to the additional benefits that the combination will deliver in product innovation and value."

NetBase Quid recently appointed former Starbucks and Tableau executive Seujan Bertram as the Chief Operating Officer to drive growth and assist in this acquisition. Earlier this year, NetBase Quid was selected to join the Twitter Official Partner Program, was the first vendor to receive Reddit Data Program certification and was named a Leader in the 2021 Forrester New Wave: AI-Enabled Consumer Intelligence Platforms.

About NetBase Quid

We make the world make sense.

We deliver AI-powered consumer and market intelligence to enable business reinvention in a noisy and unpredictable world.

Our platform uses advanced artificial intelligence to process billions of indexed resources across all forms of structured and unstructured data, empowering brand, agency, and consulting services customers to make smart, data-driven decisions accurately, quickly, and efficiently.

We are the trusted partner of Coca-Cola, Ogilvy, T-Mobile, United Airlines, YUM! Brands, Walmart, Hyundai, Wunderman Thompson, Microsoft, BCG, and The New York Times. Learn more at www.netbasequid.com .

About Rival IQ

Rival IQ is a social media analytics company in Seattle that helps social media professionals maximize their impact with competitive benchmarking, comprehensive analytics, and automated insight generation. Their intuitive software simplifies the analysis and acquisition of billions of social posts, placing social performance in context, and providing answers to the most important social media questions. Rival IQ is a trusted partner to brands and agencies around the globe including L'Oréal USA, Ogilvy, Ruder Finn, Save the Children, and Team Canada. Learn more at www.rivaliq.com .

