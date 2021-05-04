NetBase Quid Extends Leadership with Reddit Data Program Certification

Understanding how to market on Reddit is key to connecting some of the most active online participants available. Tweet this

"Gen Z'ers are drawn to the user-driven nature of online communities," said NetBase Quid Chief Marketing Officer, Paige Leidig. "Reddit is home to hundreds of thousands of communities, endless conversations, and authentic human connection. It is a never-ending stream of conversations and communities and by providing a comprehensive social listening service to our customers will be key for them to better understand trends and insights."

Reddit established the Reddit Data Program Certification to ensure its data is used in the best possible way, by partners who have completed and obtained a custom Certification. With 52 million daily active users and engaged conversations across more than 100,000 communities, Reddit is a treasure trove of data-backed insights. Understanding how to market on Reddit is key to connecting some of the most active online participants available.

About NetBase Quid

NetBase Quid is the next generation consumer and market intelligence platform, delivering contextual insights to reveal business trends, connect with consumers, and understand the story behind competitors and the market.

The platform uses advanced artificial intelligence to process billions of indexed resources across all forms of structured and unstructured data, empowering our brand, agency, and consulting services customers to make smart, data driven decisions accurately, quickly and efficiently. NetBase Quid is a trusted partner of American Airlines, Coca-Cola, Ogilvy, T-Mobile, United Airlines, YUM! Brands, Walmart, Hyundai, Wunderman Thompson, Microsoft, BCG and The New York Times.

