NetBase Quid Extends Leadership with Reddit Data Program Certification
Certification enables NetBase Quid to offer deeper insights from Reddit conversations to its customers, which include many of the world's largest consumer brands
May 04, 2021, 09:00 ET
SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetBase Quid, a global leader in consumer and market intelligence, announced that it has received Reddit Data Program Certification. NetBase Quid is the first vendor in the market to receive this certification which is geared toward improving the data ecosystem's usage of Reddit data to guide better insights and recommendations to marketers.
The certification enables Netbase Quid customers to have access to Reddit public posts and comments and understand the relative prevalence of topics across subreddits. They can then use next-generation artificial intelligence to detect the presence of both referential meaning, the identification of named entities and topics, sentiment, intent to purchase, preferences and key message adoption across all languages for deeper consumer and market intelligence.
"Gen Z'ers are drawn to the user-driven nature of online communities," said NetBase Quid Chief Marketing Officer, Paige Leidig. "Reddit is home to hundreds of thousands of communities, endless conversations, and authentic human connection. It is a never-ending stream of conversations and communities and by providing a comprehensive social listening service to our customers will be key for them to better understand trends and insights."
Reddit established the Reddit Data Program Certification to ensure its data is used in the best possible way, by partners who have completed and obtained a custom Certification. With 52 million daily active users and engaged conversations across more than 100,000 communities, Reddit is a treasure trove of data-backed insights. Understanding how to market on Reddit is key to connecting some of the most active online participants available.
About NetBase Quid
NetBase Quid is the next generation consumer and market intelligence platform, delivering contextual insights to reveal business trends, connect with consumers, and understand the story behind competitors and the market.
The platform uses advanced artificial intelligence to process billions of indexed resources across all forms of structured and unstructured data, empowering our brand, agency, and consulting services customers to make smart, data driven decisions accurately, quickly and efficiently. NetBase Quid is a trusted partner of American Airlines, Coca-Cola, Ogilvy, T-Mobile, United Airlines, YUM! Brands, Walmart, Hyundai, Wunderman Thompson, Microsoft, BCG and The New York Times.
Learn more at www.netbasequid.com
SOURCE NetBase Quid
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article