NetBase Quid Selected to Join the Twitter Official Partner Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetBase Quid , a global leader in AI-powered consumer and market intelligence, today announced it has joined an exclusive group of companies as part of the Twitter Official Partner Program . As part of the program, NetBase Quid customers will receive access to world-class technology expanding the possibilities for customers on and off Twitter. Customers of NetBase Quid will now be able to tap into the world's largest public conversation and turn insights into action with solutions from the Official Partner program.

As part of being a Twitter Official Partner, NetBase Quid receives unparalleled access to Twitter data, ensuring customers can qualify and quantify the data into actionable insights to better inform their strategy, marketing, and customer experience improvement programs.

Customers will now be able to understand the conversation more fully around their brands, collect and analyze product and service feedback, engage with consumers, and resolve issues while understanding conversations about their brand, products, and competitors.

"We are pleased to join the Twitter Official Partners program to utilize powerful insights uniquely generated from Twitter data to meet our vision of making the world make sense," said Peter Caswell, Chairman and CEO NetBase Quid. "NetBase Quid delivers AI-powered consumer and market intelligence to enable business reinvention in a noisy and unpredictable world."

Twitter Official Partners receive unparalleled access to Twitter data and are held to the highest performance standards to ensure great experiences for brands. NetBase Quid was evaluated across the following areas and performed beyond expectations in quality, scale, relationship, business health and compliance.

About NetBase Quid

NetBase Quid delivers AI-powered consumer and market intelligence platform to enable business in a noisy and unpredictable world.

The platform uses advanced artificial intelligence to process billions of indexed resources across all forms of structured and unstructured data, empowering our brand, agency, and consulting services customers to make smart, data driven decisions accurately, quickly, and efficiently. NetBase Quid is a trusted partner of American Airlines, Coca-Cola, Ogilvy, T-Mobile, United Airlines, YUM! Brands, Walmart, Hyundai, Wunderman Thompson, Microsoft, BCG, and The New York Times.

