NetBase Quid's ChatGPT-enabled search capabilities save time and improve creativity for industry professionals

News provided by

NetBase Quid

18 May, 2023, 11:00 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetBase Quid®, a global leader in AI-powered consumer and market intelligence, today announced ChatGPT-enabled search capabilities. The enhancement marks the first in a range of capabilities that leverage OpenAI's artificial intelligence technology, a natural language processing (NLP) tool, to automate repetitive tasks so industry professionals have more time to work creatively.

Continue Reading

"NetBase Quid is an innovator in language model, NLP, and other AI technologies, and we believe that the integration of ChatGPT with large volumes of data can solve real business problems and create substantial opportunities to advance consumer and market intelligence," said Lei Li, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President at NetBase Quid. "We are integrating ChatGPT into every part of our product suite to empower productivity and grow our users' capabilities with a unique 'glass box vs. black box' AI model, which provides greater transparency for users."

NetBase Quid's ChatGPT-enabled search capabilities bring together NetBase Quid's real-time data with ChatGPT's generative AI capabilities to supercharge tasks for users, overcoming ChatGPT's data gap for content after September 2021.

Key benefits of these advanced capabilities include:

  • Save time and increase productivity: The enhancements "let GPT do the work," increasing productivity by saving users time to answer more questions more deeply and get faster responses to urgent matters.
  • Fuel creativity: ChatGPT automates the more repetitive cognitive tasks, enabling users to focus on more creative tasks such as analyzing and gathering insights while leveraging instant domain expertise by easily bringing in all related data sets, fields, and terms.
  • Maintain full control and transparency: Utilizing a transparent glass box vs. black box AI model, ChatGPT-enabled search empowers users to maintain full control and confidence over the search terms, providing the ability to easily see and access the underlying data.

With more than a decade of experience applying AI technologies to large volumes of consumer and market data, NetBase Quid has considerable experience building and deploying solutions to solve real business problems. NetBase Quid's ChatGPT-enabled capabilities, which leverage large language models (LLM), will be released throughout 2023, starting early this Summer.

About NetBase Quid®
We make the world make sense.

We deliver AI-powered consumer and market intelligence to enable business reinvention in a noisy and unpredictable world.

Our platform uses advanced artificial intelligence to process billions of indexed resources across all forms of structured and unstructured data, empowering brand, agency, and consulting services customers to make smart, data-driven decisions accurately, quickly, and efficiently.

We are the trusted partner of Ogilvy, T-Mobile, Lufthansa, Yum! Brands, Walmart, Hyundai, Wunderman Thompson, BCG, Gopuff, and Dotdash Meredith, among many other top companies. Learn more at www.netbasequid.com

SOURCE NetBase Quid

Also from this source

Rival IQ Announces the 2023 Social Media Industry Benchmark Report

NetBase Quid® Reveals Social Media's Reaction to Super Bowl LVII®

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.