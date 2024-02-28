NetCarrier Expands Presence with Strategic Acquisition of 15,000 Square Foot Building in Audubon, PA

AUDUBON, Pa., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetCarrier, a leading provider of voice and data services to businesses since 1996, proudly announces the acquisition of a new central location near Valley Forge and King of Prussia, encompassing 15,000 square feet of prime business space.

The decision to choose Audubon, PA, for the new building aligns with NetCarrier's strategic growth plan, positioning the company in a key business hub that enhances accessibility for clients and partners.

Key Highlights:

Optimal Space: Encompassing 15,000 square feet, the new facility is tailored to support NetCarrier's operations and 24.7.365 in-house support team, ensuring efficiency and scalability as the company continues to expand its voice and data services.

Local Business Impact: NetCarrier, known for its commitment to local businesses, serves as a vital telecommunications partner for numerous enterprises in the region. The new acquisition will further solidify NetCarrier's support for the local business community while fostering greater connectivity with clients and businesses in the surrounding region.

NetCarrier's commitment to innovation within the telecom industry is further solidified by this strategic acquisition, which will play a pivotal role in shaping the company's future growth.

CEO and President, Brook J. Lenfest stated, "The prime location of our building showcases NetCarrier's commitment to delivering top-notch services to local and national businesses. We are enthusiastic about the potential this strategic relocation offers for our company and the communities we support."

About NetCarrier: Founded in 1996, NetCarrier has been a trailblazer in the telecom industry, consistently providing high-quality voice and data services across the country. Our mission continues to remain the same: "With integrity, superior communication and custom solutions and savings, NetCarrier will exceed the highest expectations of the most demanding buyer of telecommunication services."

For media inquiries, please contact:

Laura Bella Director of Sales & Marketing

267.638.3237

[email protected]

SOURCE NetCarrier