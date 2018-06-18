NetCentrics Named Multiple Award Winner in Comparably 2018 Culture Awards

Specifically, NetCentrics was recognized in the following Culture Award categories:

Best CEOs for Women

Best CEOs for Diversity

Best Professional Development

Best Leadership Team

"With the emphasis that NetCentrics puts on delivering critical solutions and technology that helps government agencies meet their mission objectives, we strive to create an environment where everyone is engaged, happy, productive, and driven to excel in everything we do," said Cynthia Barreda, CEO of NetCentrics. "This recognition by Comparably not only highlights our ability to create a positive work environment, it is also a testament to all of our teams and individuals who believe in our culture and help create an atmosphere of collegial innovation and collaboration."

With these selections, NetCentrics has won 13 Comparably awards to date, including Best CEO, Best Company to Work for in DC, Best Managers at Small and Midsize Companies, and others. Comparably's Awards are determined by employees who anonymously rated their employers online during the eligibility period. In addition, these awards come on the heels of CEO Cynthia Barreda's selection as one of DCA Live's 2018 Federal Entrepreneurs, which recognizes exceptional executives from the Washington D.C. region's fastest growing federal technology and services ventures.

"We take a data driven approach to show how specific demographics of employees rate their CEOs so that workplaces are dramatically more transparent and rewarding," said Jason Nazar, Comparably CEO. "Comparably's awards recognize leaders who create cultures that support and encourage employees, providing a positive framework for other executives to model."

About NetCentrics

NetCentrics is a leading provider of IT strategy, mission applications, infrastructure and cloud services, service delivery and cybersecurity to the Department of Defense, Homeland Security and other federal agencies. NetCentrics is ISO 9001 and ISO 20000 registered. The company has more than 20 years of experience supporting large IT programs. For more information about NetCentrics, see our website at www.netcentrics.com or follow us on Twitter @NetCentricsCorp.

