NetCents Technology Adds Two Senior Payment Executives to Board of Advisors

NetCents Technology Inc. ('NetCents' or the 'Company') (CSE: NC) (Frankfurt: 26N), is pleased to announce the addition of Eric Turille and Don Sieb to the Company's Board of Advisors.

The addition of Mr. Turille and Mr. Sieb to the Board of Advisors adds decades of payment industry knowledge, experience, and relationships to the NetCents management team.

"Eric and Don's extensive experience in the payment industry is unparalleled and they are a welcome addition to the NetCents team," stated Clayton Moore, CEO of NetCents Technology. "The foothold the Company made into the traditional payment industry in 2018 is a great foundation for us to build upon in 2019. The knowledge and connections that Eric and Don bring to the table will allow us to continue to disrupt payments and bring us one step closer to becoming the underlying technology for cryptocurrency payments."

Eric Turille, a 30-year veteran formerly with First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO), VITAL - now TSYS Acquiring Solutions (TSYS), and NewTek Business Services (NEWT), brings his extensive banking, payment processing, and payment technology expertise to the Company. Eric's formidable experience in card issuing, merchant acquiring, and deep experience in operations, compliance, and distribution will strengthen the Company's ability to roll out its upcoming credit card program and ability to execute its key 2019 objectives.

"The opportunity for cryptocurrency transaction processing to reach critical mass, in any timeline, requires several existing complexities that NetCents ecosystem and management team poses," stated Eric Turille. "The NetCents business model, financial technology, infrastructure, compliance, and strategic integrations are ripe for merchant and consumer adoption. I am excited to join the NetCents Advisory board to execute strategic distribution, product delivery, and unique customer acquisition models."

Don Sieb, a 30-year respected payment industry expert and former executive at Ingenico and VeriFone, brings his banking, finance, and payment processing experience to the NetCents leadership team. Don's wide range of subject matter expertise, compliance, and strategy compliment the Company's current focuses in business process and delivery to large international retailers and payment industry organizations.

"NetCents is positioned to positively impact merchant adoption and behavioral changes necessary to become a transactional currency with confidence at any online, mobile or merchant location," stated Don Sieb. "I'm excited to bring my experience, shared vision, and business acumen to the NetCents leadership team."

About NetCents

NetCents is a next-generation online payment processing platform, offering consumers and merchants online services for managing electronic payments. The Company is focused on capturing the migration from cash to digital currency by utilizing innovative Blockchain Technology to provide payment solutions that are simple to use, secure and worry-free. NetCents works with its financial partners, mobile operators, exchanges, etc., to streamline the user experience of transacting online.

NetCents Technology is integrated into the Automated Clearing House ("ACH") and is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumer's security and privacy.

