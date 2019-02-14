NetCents Technology Signs 20th Partner Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetCents Technology Inc. ("NetCents" or the "Company") (CSE: NC) (Frankfurt: 26N) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a five-year ISO Reseller Agreement with a leading merchant service and POS terminal provider (MSP).

MSP is partnered with Apple Pay® and Android Pay® to process transactions on Verifone® and GROOVV POS systems to allow merchants to be fully EMV compliant and accept a multitude of payment options including VISA, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, and Apple Pay, and now, cryptocurrency.

MSP will be bundling the NetCents merchant gateway and cryptocurrency credit card program into their services to be rolled out to their merchant base. MSP is working with one of their enterprise-level merchants with the intent to introduce a white label of the NetCents cryptocurrency credit card program to the merchants network of over 100,000 users, a new milestone for the Company.

This ISO agreement represents the 20th partner agreement that the Company has signed since it announced the launch of its four partner programs last August, including: Enterprise White Label, ISO Reseller, and Technology agreements. Through these signed contracts, NetCents has access to hundreds of thousands of merchants, 100's of ISO's, millions of users, and a sales force of 100's of sales agents actively selling NetCents to their merchant and user bases and the onboarding phase of these merchants and users continues.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumer's security and privacy.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or Investor Relations at investor@net-cents.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

Suite 1000 – 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver BC

V6B 0C3

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com

Investor Relations at investor@net-cents.com

+1-604-676-5249

SOURCE NetCents Technology Inc.

Related Links

http://www.net-cents.com

