Netchex and WashStacks Partner to Bring Payroll and HR Software for Car Wash Operators

Car wash operators have invested in systems built for their industry. This partnership helps payroll and HR catch up, connecting workforce data to payroll, reducing manual work, improving accuracy, and making it easier to manage hourly, multi-location teams.

COVINGTON, La., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Car wash operators have spent years investing in systems built specifically for how their businesses run, but payroll has been one of the last pieces catching up. Netchex, a leading provider of payroll, HR, and workforce management software for hourly and multi-location businesses, today announced a new partnership with WashStacks, a platform designed specifically for car wash operators.

By bringing operations and payroll closer together, car wash businesses can reduce administrative work while improving payroll accuracy and compliance across locations.

This partnership is designed specifically for car wash payroll, HR management, and workforce management, helping operators manage hourly employees, maintain cleaner data, and run payroll with greater confidence.

Built for the car wash industry, not adapted for it

Most payroll and HR systems were not built with car wash operators in mind. They were built for broad use, leaving operators to rely on manual workarounds, duplicate data entry, and payroll cleanup to make them work. But car wash businesses run with hourly teams, frequent turnover, and multi-site operations, where payroll accuracy and compliance matter every day.

"Car wash operators have invested heavily in systems built specifically for how they run their business. Payroll & HR has been one of the last pieces catching up," said Abhinav Agrawal, CEO of Netchex. "If your operations are built for car wash, your payroll and HR systems should be too. This partnership is about closing that gap, so operators can rely on their data, run payroll with confidence, and spend less time fixing issues."

A Shared Focus on Operators

"By connecting WashStacks directly to Netchex payroll, we're cutting out the duplicate data entry, the back-and-forth, and the small errors that compound across multiple locations. Operators get cleaner workforce data, fewer payroll headaches, and more time on the things that actually grow their business," said Jason VanDerMark, CEO of WashStacks.

Technology That Works, and Service That Shows Up

White-glove implementation. Real support that knows your business.

Netchex makes it easy for busy, hands-off teams to get up and running with project-managed implementation, free data imports, and a dedicated team that handles the heavy lifting from day one.

And once you're live, you're supported by people who understand how your business operates, helping you navigate challenges, find the right workflows, and keep payroll running smoothly. With 90% first-call resolution and most calls answered in under a minute, you get answers quickly without getting stuck in a support queue.

What This Means for Car Wash Operators

More accurate car wash payroll processing with cleaner, more reliable workforce data

with cleaner, more reliable workforce data Less manual work by reducing duplicate entry between systems

by reducing duplicate entry between systems Better payroll compliance across locations, roles, and pay structures

across locations, roles, and pay structures Improved visibility into workforce data used for payroll decisions

used for payroll decisions Real service behind the system, not a support queue

A Better Way to Run Your Workforce

WashStacks is built to help operators manage the day-to-day realities of running a car wash. Netchex extends that into payroll, benefits, and HR, giving businesses a more aligned way to manage their people.

Together, Netchex and WashStacks provide a more effective approach to car wash payroll and HR management, connecting workforce data to payroll without adding complexity.

About Netchex

Netchex is a leading provider of payroll and HR software built for the businesses that keep America running. Founded in Louisiana more than 20 years ago, Netchex delivers a unified platform designed for frontline, hourly, and multi-location workforces. With dependable technology and unmatched service, Netchex helps organizations simplify payroll, reduce administrative burden, and support their teams with confidence.

About WashStacks

WashStacks is the operating platform built for car wash operators. From talent management and scheduling to site operations and performance tracking, WashStacks gives multi-location operators a single system to run their wash the way it actually works, so teams stay focused on throughput, customer experience, and growth instead of stitching together generic tools. WashStacks supports car wash operators across the United States. Learn more at washstacks.com.

SOURCE Netchex