Netchex Joins American Hotel & Lodging Association as Allied Member

Purpose-Built Payroll, AI-Powered Hiring, and Deep Hotel Integrations Now Available to AHLA Members

COVINGTON, La., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netchex, a leading provider of payroll and human capital management solutions for frontline and multi-location businesses, today announced its designation as an Allied Member of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA).

The partnership gives AHLA members access to hospitality-specific technology and dedicated support built around the real operational demands of hotel ownership—not adapted from it.

Hotel operators aren't struggling because payroll is complicated. They're struggling because their tools weren't built for hospitality. Disconnected systems, high hourly turnover, complex compliance requirements, and labor costs that are difficult to see—let alone control—are draining margins and manager bandwidth across the industry. Netchex was built to solve exactly that.

"The hospitality industry doesn't need another generic HR platform with a hotel logo slapped on it," said Abhinav Agrawal, CEO of Netchex. "Hoteliers need recruiting, payroll, and hotel systems working together. Netchex brings AI-powered hiring, deep hotel integrations, and real human service into one platform so hotel owners can operate with clarity."

AI-Powered Hiring That Keeps Hotels Staffed

Through its Indeed Platinum Partnership and AI-powered interviewing capabilities, Netchex helps hotels screen candidates 24/7, reduce no-shows, and move applicants from application to offer faster—without adding more to a manager's plate. In an industry where an unfilled shift hits the guest's experience directly, that speed matters. Netchex integrates with multiple recruiting platforms including; Hireology, GetHired, and HigherMe.

Payroll Built for How Hotels Actually Operate

Netchex automatically handles overtime, shift differentials, tips, multi-property payroll, and multi-state tax compliance—so hotel owners can run payroll with confidence during peak seasons, staffing swings, and acquisitions. No spreadsheets. No manual corrections. No surprises.

Connected Across the Hotel Technology Stack

Unlike generic HR platforms retrofitted for hospitality, Netchex integrates with the systems hotel owners already rely on including HIA, Actabl, Inn-Flow, eTip, WrkSpot and M3 eliminating duplicate data entry and giving operators a single source of truth across recruiting, time, payroll, and finance. The result: cleaner reporting, stronger labor forecasting, and better control across single properties or multi-hotel portfolios.

Service That Matches the Pace of Hotel Operations

Netchex pairs its technology with industry-leading service:

90% of customer support calls answered in under one minute

98% customer satisfaction (CSAT)

Live, U.S.-based payroll and HR specialists

No offshore call centers. No ticket queues. Just real people who stay involved.

Today, Netchex supports more than 1,000 hospitality properties and 7,500+ clients nationwide—serving hotel owners and management companies operating from single properties to portfolios of hundreds of hotels.

As an AHLA Allied Member, Netchex will engage with hospitality leaders through AHLA events and industry initiatives, bringing practical workforce solutions to hotel operators of all sizes. AHLA members interested in learning more are encouraged to contact Netchex directly.

Exclusive Benefits for AHLA Members

Exclusive Benefits for AHLA Members as part of the relationship; AHLA members receive access to discounted pricing and hospitality focused packages designed around how hotel businesses operate. Members interested in learning more about exclusive pricing and programs are encouraged to contact Morgan Dunham, Hospitality Channel Manager at Netchex directly ([email protected]).

About Netchex

Netchex is a payroll and human capital management platform purpose-built for the real economy — the hotels, restaurants, healthcare providers, manufacturers, and franchises that run on frontline, hourly workforces. The company serves thousands of hospitality employers across full-service hotels, limited-service properties, resorts, and multi-property management groups, combining deep workforce functionality with the responsive service hotel operators need to manage complex scheduling, high turnover, tipped wages, and multi-location payroll. Netchex integrates with leading hospitality technology platforms across PMS, scheduling, and accounting, giving owners, GMs, and corporate HR teams a unified system of record for everything from onboarding to payday.

What sets Netchex apart is the combination of product depth and service quality hospitality operators rarely find together. Netchex holds the #1 G2 ranking for customer service in payroll, with 90% of customer calls answered in under 60 seconds — a meaningful advantage for properties running lean back-office teams. The company's signature Payroll Trifecta — OneScreen Payroll™, Payroll Preview, and Payroll Comparison — gives operators full visibility and control over every pay cycle before it runs, eliminating the errors and rework that plague tipped, hourly, and multi-property environments. Designed for owner-operators and growing hotel brands alike, Netchex delivers enterprise-grade HCM without the enterprise complexity, displacing legacy providers that were never built for how hospitality operates.

SOURCE Netchex