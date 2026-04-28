Netchex Simplifies 401(k) Management for the Businesses That Keep America Running

New 360° 401(k) integrations connect Netchex to 90+ leading providers—expanding the clients Netchex can support, strengthening broker and advisor partnerships, and replacing brittle, self-maintained connections that have held the industry back.

COVINGTON, La., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netchex, a leading provider of payroll and HR software purpose-built for frontline and multi-location businesses, today announced its integration with Payroll Integrations, a leading provider of retirement plan connectivity solutions. Through this integration, Netchex now offers 360° 401(k) integrations with more than 90 leading providers, making it easier for businesses to manage retirement plans without adding complexity or manual work.

Supported providers include leading recordkeepers such as Empower, Transamerica, Principal, Vanguard, Charles Schwab, Wells Fargo, Mutual of America, and more—so businesses, retirement brokers, and financial advisors can work with Netchex regardless of which provider they or their clients use.

A broader platform for more businesses and more partners

For many of the businesses that keep America running, managing a 401(k) is not a standalone function. It is one more responsibility handled by already stretched teams.

Payroll runs. Employees change roles. Contributions shift. Eligibility timelines move. And someone has to keep everything aligned.

Too often, that responsibility falls to HR leaders and managers who are already juggling payroll, hiring, scheduling, and compliance across multiple locations.

Until now, the 401(k) providers a payroll platform could support depended on how many direct integrations it had built and maintained on its own. That meant businesses were often limited by which connections their payroll provider happened to have—and brokers and advisors had to work around those limitations or push clients toward providers that fit the platform rather than the plan.

Through Payroll Integrations, Netchex removes that constraint. With connectivity to more than 90 recordkeepers, Netchex can now support more clients, work with more brokers and advisors, and give partners the flexibility to recommend the right plan—not just the one the payroll system happens to connect to.

This removes a barrier that has historically limited payroll providers, giving brokers and advisors another option when supporting clients who need a more flexible and connected payroll and HR platform.

Built for how real businesses operate

Netchex was designed for organizations where work does not happen behind a desk.

Restaurants, hotels, healthcare clinics, dealerships, and other operational businesses rely on lean teams to manage payroll, HR, benefits, and compliance all at once. These teams do not have time for disconnected systems or manual processes.

Through its integration with Payroll Integrations, Netchex connects payroll directly to 401(k) providers so that contributions, employee data, and eligibility updates happen automatically in the background—without requiring businesses to change their existing brokers, advisors, or providers.

No extra systems. No duplicate work. No added complexity.

What this means for your team

Less manual work every pay period - 401(k) contributions, employer matches, and loan repayments are calculated and synced automatically with payroll and 401(k) providers

Fewer errors and less rework - Employee updates and contribution changes flow between systems without manual entry or reconciliation

Greater confidence and compliance - Accurate, timely data helps reduce errors and avoid missed contributions or penalties

Simpler onboarding and eligibility tracking - Employees are automatically tracked and enrolled based on plan rules without HR needing to monitor timelines

More time back for your team - Eliminate spreadsheets, file uploads, and back-and-forth between systems

What this means for brokers and advisors

Retirement brokers and financial advisors are not an afterthought at Netchex. They are partners.

With connectivity to 90+ providers, brokers and advisors can recommend plans based on what is right for the client—not based on what the payroll platform can connect to. When a broker brings a client to Netchex, or a Netchex customer works with an outside advisor, the integration is already in place.

No waiting on a custom build. No workarounds. No telling a client their preferred provider is not supported.

It also removes the friction that often slows down decisions when payroll and 401(k) systems are not aligned.

Why continuously maintained integrations matter

Many legacy payroll providers built their 401(k) connections in-house, one provider at a time. These self-maintained integrations are expensive to build, difficult to scale, and fragile in practice. When a recordkeeper updates its file format, changes an API, or modifies its requirements, each connection has to be individually updated—and until it is, data stops flowing correctly.

The result is missed contributions, manual workarounds, and added pressure on support teams.

Through Payroll Integrations, Netchex's 401(k) connections are continuously maintained by a team focused on keeping these integrations working. When a provider makes a change, the integration is updated across the network—not one client at a time.

This delivers a more reliable and easy-to-use experience compared to legacy approaches—and it means Netchex customers and their advisors are not waiting on a fix when something changes on the provider side.

Technology that removes work. Service that shows up when it matters.

Netchex is built for businesses where teams are on the floor, on the line, and on the frontline. That means payroll and benefits are not managed by large HR departments. They are managed by lean teams and busy managers who need systems that work and support they can rely on.

From implementation through ongoing support, Netchex provides hands-on service tailored to how these businesses operate. Customers work with dedicated account managers, receive project-managed onboarding, and have access to certified payroll experts who understand their industry.

When questions come up or something changes, they are not routed through a system or left waiting on a ticket. They connect with a real person who can solve the problem quickly.

Because when payroll and benefits are on the line, it is not just about software. It is about getting it right.

"Most of the businesses we work with do not have a team dedicated to managing retirement plans," said Abhinav Agrawal, CEO of Netchex. "They have managers wearing multiple hats, trying to keep everything moving. Through our integration with Payroll Integrations, we're able to take that work off their plate while making it easier to work with the brokers and advisors they already trust. And when they need help, they are not routed through a system. They talk to a real person who understands their business."

Why this matters now

As businesses continue to operate with lean teams and increasing compliance expectations, the cost of manual work becomes harder to ignore.

More states are now requiring employers to offer retirement benefits, turning 401(k) management into a compliance requirement that cannot be overlooked.

At the same time, businesses are competing harder than ever for hourly and frontline talent. Offering retirement benefits is no longer a nice-to-have. It is part of what sets employers apart.

The challenge is doing both—without adding more work to already stretched teams, and without being limited by the integrations your payroll provider happened to build.

Every extra process, every manual update, and every disconnected system adds time, risk, and frustration. And every brittle integration that breaks during a payroll cycle puts compliance and employee trust at risk.

By connecting payroll to more than 90 leading 401(k) providers through Payroll Integrations, Netchex helps businesses stay compliant, support their workforce, and simplify a critical part of their operations—while giving brokers and advisors a payroll partner that treats them as a priority.

The bigger picture

The integration with Payroll Integrations is part of Netchex's broader commitment to building dependable payroll and HR software that works the way real businesses operate.

From payroll and onboarding to benefits and compliance, Netchex focuses on removing administrative work while supporting customers with the service they need to run their business with confidence.

Because businesses should not have to choose between technology that works and a partner that shows up. And brokers and advisors should not have to work around a payroll platform's limitations to do right by their clients.

Learn more about Netchex and its 401(k) integrations at netchex.com.

About Netchex

Netchex is a leading provider of payroll and HR software built for the businesses that keep America running. Founded in Louisiana more than 20 years ago, Netchex delivers a unified platform designed for frontline, hourly, and multi-location workforces. With dependable technology and unmatched service, Netchex helps organizations simplify payroll, reduce administrative burden, and support their teams with confidence.

Supported 401(k) Providers

Netchex connects to a broad network of leading 401(k) recordkeepers through Payroll Integrations, giving businesses, brokers, and financial advisors the flexibility to work with the providers they already trust.

Supported providers include: ABG Rocky Mountain, Alerus, American Funds, American Funds Plan Premier, American Trust, Ameritas, APB, Ascensus, Aspire, BCG, BEON Retirement, Betterment, CalSavers, Certified Financial, CFG, Colorado SecureSavings, Definiti, DelawareEarns, Empower, Epic, ERISA Consultants, Evolve, FinDec, Fisher Investments, Goldman Sachs, Guideline, Human Interest, Illinois Secure Choice, Jocelyn Pension, John Hancock Enterprise, John Hancock Signature, JP Morgan, July Services, KTrade, Lincoln Alliance, Lincoln Director, Lively, LT Retire, Maryland Saves, Mass Mutual, MERIT - Maine, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Mutual of America, Mutual of Omaha, MVP Administrators, My CT Savings, Nationwide, Nest Eggs 401k, Nyhart, One America, One America Open Arch, Oregon Saves, PAi, Paychex Retirement, PB&H Benefits, PCS Retirement, Pencorp, Primark Benefits, Principal, Retirement Plan Consultants, RetirePath Virginia, RetireReady New Jersey, River Health, Riversedge, Schneider Downs, Schwab RT, Sentinel, Sentry, ShareBuilder, Slavic401k, Spectrum, State Farm, T Rowe Price, The Retirement Plan Company, The Standard, The Weiss Group, Transamerica, Transamerica Large Market, TRIAD, Trust Company of Oklahoma, TruStage, TSC, Ubiquity, Vanguard Ascensus Small Market, Verify, VermontSaves, Vestwell, Voya

SOURCE Netchex