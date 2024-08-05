Netcore Cloud receives the highest possible scores in Email Value, Vision, and Roadmap: Report by an Independent Research Firm

The report notes, "Netcore Cloud is the only vendor evaluated that introduced a new way to use email — as a transaction hub."

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud, a comprehensive customer experience platform, has been named a Strong Performer in the prestigious Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q3 2024.

Rajesh Jain, Founder and Group MD of Netcore Cloud, said, "To us, being recognized as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™ is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in email marketing, bringing this medium back to the forefront as a revenue-generating channel. In my opinion, this, combined with our position as a leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Search and Product Discovery, Q3 2023, highlights our comprehensive approach to enhancing customer experiences for commerce businesses. At Netcore, we are committed to equipping marketers with tools and insights that drive engagement, conversions, and profitable business growth."

Customer testimonials highlight the tangible benefits of Netcore's innovative approach:

Woodland : "The right time, right place, and right price is the key to successful customer engagement. Netcore has enabled us to leverage those to improve our customer lifetime value and overall customer experience."

Experian: "Our partnership with Netcore has increased our credit report downloads by almost double. Their team has helped us build a strong connection with our audience and deliver engaging content that enables our mission of financial inclusion."

The Forrester Wave™ report on email marketing service providers states that "Netcore's current and planned offerings focus on "reducing friction" for marketers and end customers. It shortens the distance between offer and order through AMP-based, in-email shopping carts. It has packaged templates, playbooks, and tutorials to coach marketers toward advanced email applications. Reference customers lauded Netcore for 'proactively identifying areas to innovate.'"

The Forrester Wave™ evaluates and highlights Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers. Through a 22-criterion evaluation of email marketing service providers, Forrester has identified, researched, analyzed, and scored the most significant vendors. The report shows how each provider measures up and helps B2C marketing professionals select the right one for their needs. You can access the full report here.

Netcore was previously named a leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery and The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Search and Product Discovery, Q3 2023.

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud, a global leader in marketing technology, empowers marketers with its comprehensive Customer Engagement and Experience Suite to create personalized, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to integrate customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs.

