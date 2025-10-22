Netcore Cloud Strengthens Global Leadership with Strategic Hires in Strategy, Sales, and Marketing

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud, a leading agentic marketing platform, today announced three strategic appointments to accelerate its international growth and strengthen its leadership in Agentic Marketing.

The company has named Vassil Mladjov as SVP, Agentic AI and Strategy, Deepthi Nagarajan as VP, Marketing, and Sourabh Mahajan as SVP, Sales. Together, they bring more than five decades of experience driving innovation, scaling global SaaS companies, and leading high-impact go-to-market strategies.

As newly announced SVP, Agentic AI and Strategy, Vassil Mladjov will now lead Netcore Cloud's global AI roadmap, focusing on enabling one-to-one personalization at scale through Agentic AI. "Netcore isn't just participating in the Agentic AI revolution, it's poised to lead it," said Mladjov. "We're building an agentic marketing platform that integrates intelligent agents into every part of marketing execution, helping marketers not just use AI, but grow with it."

Deepthi Nagarajan, former marketing leader at Freshworks and IBM, joins as VP, Marketing to lead global product and customer marketing across Netcore Cloud and Netcore Unbxd. With nearly two decades of experience in SaaS and enterprise technology, she will focus on strategic positioning, customer-led growth and brand transformation. "With more than 6,500 customers already seeing strong results from our platforms, I'm excited to help Netcore expand its global reach and deepen customer engagement," said Nagarajan.

Sourabh Mahajan, a veteran of MoEngage, AppsFlyer and InMobi, joins as SVP, Sales. He brings nearly two decades of experience in AdTech and MarTech, having scaled companies from early stages to market leadership. "Netcore has been at the forefront of agentic marketing," said Mahajan. "I'm thrilled to help drive our next phase of growth."

"These appointments mark a significant milestone in our journey to build a world-class leadership team that can drive innovation, and global excellence," said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud. "With Vassil, Deepthi and Sourabh on board, we are well-positioned to lead the era of Agentic Marketing."

