Netcore Solutions Expanding Business Into U.S.

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Solutions, a leading marketing technology company formed over 20 years ago, has expanded its international presence with offices in the US, located in the New York metropolitan area.

This is a strategic move for the company, serving 3,000+ companies including international brands such as Dominos, KFC, Vodafone, Airtel, Facebook, Cox & Kings, Myntra, Access Bank, Bibli, Malindo Airline, Standard Chartered Bank, Tokopedia, and Traveloka among others. Netcore is emerging as Asia's largest email delivery platform, sending over 6 billion emails a month.

With comprehensive offerings, the company will be looking to rapidly expand into the United States. Offerings include Pepipost, their transactional API-based email delivery service; and Netcore Smartech, a full stack marketing automation suite, powered by Artificial Intelligence, coupled with analytics and consulting services.

Leading this effort will be:

Abithab Bhaskar , CEO, International Business, has helped Netcore Solutions grow over the past 16 years. Located in Mumbai , Mr. Bhaskar is an accomplished senior leader with a progressive career spanning two decades. In his current role, he has been instrumental in strategizing processes to expand the global footprint with indirect presence in over 20 countries and direct presence in the US, Malaysia , Indonesia , Nigeria , Philippines , and UAE.

, VP – US Business & Strategic Initiatives, International Business, will spearhead the initiative by expanding the team and customer footprint in the market in the US. Mr. Bajpai, located in the area, has been instrumental in expanding Netcore's presence in APAC and MENA, and consolidating the growth strategy in APAC. Jeannette Kocsis , SVP, Marketing & Business Development, will manage marketing and business development efforts in the US. Ms. Kocsis, located in New York , was previously Global Head of Strategy at Harte Hanks, Inc. and led digital strategy and operations teams over her 17 years with the company. She has a technical background coupled with digital marketing focus.

Abithab Bhaskar said, "I believe that Netcore's core strengths and commitment to our product development will provide US marketers a new and better option for email services. We focus on customer satisfaction – for both our clients and their customers."

"We are coming into the US market with a deep understanding of email deliverability, along with core email marketing services that transforms our client's marketing capabilities" said Sankalp Bajpai.

"I am very excited to be part of Netcore's launch into US markets. I believe their products will resonate with many US marketers, who are looking for reliable email services and the expertise to get their email executed and delivered along their customer's journey," said Jeannette Kocsis.

The company is a gold sponsor of the Email Evolution Conference, being held in New Orleans, LA on April 4-6, 2018.

About Netcore Solutions

Netcore is a global Marketing Technology Company that offers solutions for enterprises that redefine Digital Marketing. The first and leading Marketing Automation, Analytics and AI/ ML solutions provider in India, Netcore was established in 1997 by Mr. Rajesh Jain, an Internet pioneer. Netcore's Digital Marketing suite includes Promotional and Transactional Email Marketing and Mobile Marketing.

Netcore serves a strong base of 3000+ enterprises across industry verticals Netcore, with its' innovative marketing technology, delivers 6+ Billion emails & 3+ Billion SMS's a month, creating 10+ Billion Customer interactions monthly and handles 30+ Billion events a month. Netcore, a global company, headquartered in Mumbai, India has offices in SEA, USA, and MEA with an employee base of 500+ spread across 10 strategic locations.

For additional information, please contact sales.usa@netcore.co.in.

