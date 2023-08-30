Netcore Unbxd named as a Leader in Commerce Search and Product Discovery

News provided by

Netcore Cloud Pvt. Ltd

30 Aug, 2023, 01:47 ET

This marks the company's third recognition by an independent research firm within a timeframe of 18 months

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore, an AI-powered Customer Experience & Personalisation platform for Ecommerce, announced its Netcore Unbxd ecommerce search solution has been recognised as a leader in Commerce Search and Product Discovery in The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Search and Product Discovery, Q3 2023.

Continue Reading
Netcore Unbxd named as a Leader in Commerce Search and Product Discovery (PRNewsfoto/Netcore Cloud Pvt. Ltd)
Netcore Unbxd named as a Leader in Commerce Search and Product Discovery (PRNewsfoto/Netcore Cloud Pvt. Ltd)

Pavan Sondur, Founder & CEO of Netcore Unbxd, reflected on the acknowledgment, stating, "We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in Commerce Search and Product Discovery in The Forrester Wave™ Q3'2023 report. To us, this placement reflects our dedication to empowering ecommerce providers with innovative tools that drive customer engagement, boost conversions, and elevate the overall shopping experience."

Download the whole report here - LINK

Named as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ for Commerce Search and Product Discovery, Netcore Cloud was previously acknowledged as a contender in The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q1 2022, and was positioned among 15 top providers in The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q1 2023.

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud is an AI-powered Customer Experience & Personalisation platform for Ecommerce and Retail businesses. It leverages Customer Intelligence obtained through the integration of Customer and Catalogue data to enable seamless shopper experiences and drive conversions within channels through Inbox Commerce. Netcore is trusted by 6,500+ global brands across 40+ countries including Crocs, Pepe jeans, Nykaa, Plumgoodness, Woodland, and McDonald's trust Netcore Cloud to improve retention and conversion. Netcore is also recognised as a leading partner for Retail by Google Cloud.

About Netcore Unbxd

Netcore Unbxd is a cutting-edge AI-powered product discovery platform, the ecommerce experience with personalized interactions. By providing a range of solutions including contextually relevant Search, Personalization, and Product Recommendations, alongside an intelligent Product Information Management (PIM) platform and an intuitive merchandising console, Netcore Unbxd offers brands the tools to optimize their e-commerce objectives. Noteworthy global brands such as Advance Auto Parts, MattressFirm, Dillard's, The Children's Place, HSN, Wex, Unilever, and many more have placed their trust in Netcore Unbxd. Across the world, Unbxd consistently delivers exceptional shopping journeys to countless online visitors at scale.

For more information, visit www.netcoreunbxd.com

For media queries, please contact:
Nicholas Einstein 
[email protected] 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2196899/Netcore_UNBXD.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002062/3884930/Netcore_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Netcore Cloud Pvt. Ltd

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.