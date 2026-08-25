Netcraft Appoints Cybersecurity Industry Veteran Darren Lee to Board of Directors

Seasoned enterprise security leader brings decades of experience building and scaling category-defining cybersecurity businesses

SALT LAKE CITY and LONDON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcraft, the global leader in brand protection and threat disruption, today announced that cybersecurity industry veteran Darren Lee has joined its board of directors. The appointment comes as Netcraft accelerates its growth, as a leader in Next-Generation Brand and Digital Risk Protection, taking down nearly one-third of the world's phishing sites. Lee brings decades of experience building, scaling, and expanding enterprise technology and cybersecurity businesses, including more than 14 years scaling Proofpoint, where he helped transform the company into one of the world's preeminent cybersecurity brands.

Netcraft is trusted by CISOs and security teams at many of the world's most valuable companies, largest banks, and government organizations to detect and disrupt external threats at scale. Processing more threat data than any other provider, the company has blocked more than 230 million multichannel threats to date. As attackers increasingly use AI to accelerate phishing, brand impersonation, and fraud, Netcraft has expanded beyond industry-leading takedowns into preemptive disruption, dismantling criminal infrastructure before it can be weaponized. Lee's addition brings deep product and go-to-market experience as the company continues to accelerate its global expansion.

Lee joined Proofpoint following acquisition of NextPage, an information governance company where he served as CEO. At the time of the acquisition, Proofpoint was a private company generating less than $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). During Lee's tenure, Proofpoint went public via U.S. IPO, scaling to more than $2 billion in ARR and more than 4,000 employees around the world. Lee played a significant role in that growth, holding a series of senior leadership positions spanning some of Proofpoint's most important businesses and strategic initiatives.

In joining the board of directors, Lee will bring his experience scaling cybersecurity products, portfolios, and go-to-market strategies to Netcraft as the company continues to accelerate its growth as a leader in Next-Generation Brand and Digital Risk Protection and expand its suite of solutions.

Darren Lee, board member, Netcraft, said: "Netcraft has built something uniquely difficult to replicate: decades of actionable, proprietary threat intelligence combined with direct connections and longstanding relationships with internet infrastructure providers, and the ability to effectively disrupt criminal infrastructure. The opportunity for security leaders now is to build on that foundation, leveraging innovative tools and capabilities to identify more proactive ways to protect their brands and customers. I look forward to working with the Netcraft team as they continue to strengthen their market-leading position and expand their solutions that help security leaders take decisive action to stop cybercrime."

Ryan Woodley, CEO, Netcraft, said: "Darren has a rare perspective in cybersecurity, as he has built companies as an entrepreneur and then helped scale one of the industry's most successful security businesses through multiple stages of growth. He understands what it takes to expand a product portfolio, build enduring customer value, and establish a cybersecurity company as a category leader. That experience will be incredibly valuable as Netcraft enters its next phase of growth."

About Netcraft

Netcraft is a global leader in online brand protection and digital risk management, trusted by CISOs and security teams at many of the world's most valuable companies, largest banks, government organizations, and emerging enterprises. Leveraging AI, machine learning, and automation to process more threat data than any other provider, Netcraft takes down nearly one-third of the world's phishing sites and has blocked 230+ million multi-channel threats to date. Backed by a deep network across the internet infrastructure ecosystem, Netcraft delivers unmatched visibility, speed, and accuracy at scale to disrupt criminal behavior and secure online trust for consumers around the globe. Learn more at www.netcraft.com.

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Corey Eldridge

Force4 Technology Communications, LLC

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SOURCE Netcraft