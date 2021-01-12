NetCraftsmen® and Gluware Launch Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of Intelligent Network Automation

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetCraftsmen, LLC today announced that it has launched a strategic partnership with Gluware, Inc., the leading provider of Intelligent Network Automation for global enterprises. As the preferred implementation partner to Gluware, NetCraftsmen will work with Gluware to deliver world-class network automation solutions and services to help a growing list of enterprises efficiently automate and operate their mission-critical networks.

"NetCraftsmen and Gluware are both leaders in our respective markets," said Paul H. Mauritz, President and CEO of NetCraftsmen. "By leveraging each other's strengths, we will ensure that Gluware's newest cloud-delivered network automation platform, Gluware 4.0, delivers the promise of reducing costs, errors, and manpower required to manage sophisticated IT infrastructures."

NetCraftsmen provides IT consulting and solutions that help clients' IT infrastructure get healthy and stay healthy by resolving current challenges, reducing risk and proactively preparing for the future. They specialize in serving complex, highly-regulated industries such as healthcare, energy, finance and government.

Gluware 4.0 delivers an expanded set of flexible features that help any sized network team automate the management, maintenance, and security of increasingly complex, multi-domain, multi-vendor and multi-cloud enterprise networks. Gluware provides the agility, performance, and security that today's businesses need to shift from costly, error-prone and time-consuming network management to code-free intent-based network automation. Together Gluware and NetCraftsmen will be able to enhance network security, reduce time to value and to improve agility and return on IT investment for mutual customers.

"Our partnership with NetCraftsmen will help ensure that enterprises will have access to industry -best IT consulting and managed services that will help them realize the full value of the Gluware intent-based network automation platform," said Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-Founder of Gluware. "NetCraftsmen's expertise enables us to offer complete implementation solutions for customers in more industries and more geographies so they can reap the transformative benefits of intelligent, flexible, high performance network automation."

As a Gluware reseller, NetCraftsmen will add Gluware 4.0 to its solution portfolio to help enterprises and their network operations teams improve system reliability, enhance their ability to meet regulatory requirements, increase operational productivity, and adapt to quickly evolving demands of digital business.

About NetCraftsmen

Founded in 2001, NetCraftsmen is an IT consulting and solutions provider that partners with clients to ensure their IT infrastructure gets healthy and stays healthy by resolving current challenges, reducing risk and proactively preparing for the future. Each client has access to the entire NetCraftsmen team of best-in-class professionals and never gets traded-down. The NetCraftsmen team of experts is empowered to do what's right, every time. Specializing in serving complex, highly-regulated industries such as healthcare, energy, finance and government, NetCraftsmen's solutions include network, collaboration, data center, cloud, security, and other innovative technologies. The services are available as ongoing, fixed-fee engagements with our Craftsmen Assurance® Managed Services, outsourced IT services, and as consulting Projects, or as a combination of the three. With over 80 current employees, NetCraftsmen is headquartered in Columbia, MD. Learn more.

About Gluware

In today's world, it is a strategic imperative for global enterprise IT to prevent critical outages, enhance network security, and keep up with ever-changing business requirements through increased network agility. As the leader in Intelligent Network Automation, Gluware adds a powerful layer of intelligence to any existing or new enterprise network, with code-free apps that automate and orchestrate mission-critical network tasks at scale. Gluware's patented Intent-Based Networking (IBN) technology is automating the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises across a complex tapestry of vendors, technologies, infrastructure and standards, helping to keep them "always on" while reducing the risk of human-induced errors or planning omissions. The Gluware Application Suite dramatically reduces an organization's time to value and is deployed in the networks of Global 2000 enterprises including leaders across industries from Pharma to Finance. Learn more .

