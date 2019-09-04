NetCraftsmen Named Cisco Lifecycle Advisor

NetCraftsmen President and CEO, Paul H. Mauritz, said, "Being awarded the Lifecycle Advisor Specialization from Cisco positions NetCraftsmen as a provider of business solutions that transforms the relationship our clients have with their customers. NetCraftsmen is now recognized by Cisco as a leader in assisting our customers on their journey to digitization."

"During the transition to SaaS, partners need to be tightly integrated with their customers to reduce management and support challenges, but more importantly, to be able to anticipate customer needs before they need them. We are thrilled to announce that NetCraftsmen has achieved the designation of a Cisco Lifecycle Advisor Partner (CE Specialization). With less than 200 partners worldwide, they are among an elite group of Cisco partners that have the proven capabilities to drive long-term value and success for their customers throughout the lifecycle," said Gabby McGee, Cisco Distribution Services and Software Manager.

About NetCraftsmen

NetCraftsmen is a professional services organization dedicated to helping customers solve business challenges through well-crafted technology solutions. Our engineers have extensive experience as subject matter experts for a wide range of organizations throughout various industries. Our Craftsmen Assurance® product portfolio includes managed and lifecycle services for network infrastructure, collaboration, SDWAN, compute, and security. We are proud that our engagements always focus on the transfer of knowledge and a full partnership with our customers, providing "best business practices" as well as technical expertise.

For more information, see www.netcraftsmen.com.

Media Contact:

Dave Donati, Marketing Manager

NetCraftsmen

(443) 333-5702

ddonati@netcraftsmen.com

SOURCE NetCraftsmen

Related Links

https://www.netcraftsmen.com

