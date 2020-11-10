NetCraftsmen® Receives Cisco's Mid-Atlantic Partner of the Year Award at Cisco Partner Summit Digital 2020

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetCraftsmen, LLC today announced it has received the Partner of the Year Award from Cisco for regional excellence in the Mid-Atlantic at the Cisco Partner Summit Digital 2020.

"We are honored to be recognized by Cisco with this award," said Paul H. Mauritz, President and CEO of NetCraftsmen. "We value our long-standing partnership with Cisco and are committed to continuing to work together to provide best-in-class solutions to fit each client's IT infrastructure needs."

NetCraftsmen provides IT consulting and solutions that help clients' IT infrastructure get healthy and stay healthy by resolving current challenges, reducing risk and proactively preparing for the future. They specialize in serving complex, highly-regulated industries such as healthcare, energy, finance and government.

"Cisco is proud to work together with leading partners like NetCraftsmen to drive digital transformation, creating powerful solutions and fresh approaches to meet the needs of our customers," said Carl DeMarco, Senior Director, US Partner Sales, Cisco. "It is an honor to recognize NetCraftsmen at Cisco Partner Summit Digital for their outstanding achievements this year."

Cisco Partner Summit awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific markets across all geographical regions. All award recipients are selected by the Cisco Partner organization and their regional executives.

About NetCraftsmen

Founded in 2001, NetCraftsmen is an IT consulting and solutions provider that partners with clients to ensure their IT infrastructure gets healthy and stays healthy by resolving current challenges, reducing risk and proactively preparing for the future. Each client has access to the entire NetCraftsmen team of best-in-class professionals and never gets traded-down. The team of experts is empowered to do what's right, every time.

Specializing in serving complex, highly-regulated industries such as healthcare, energy, finance and government, NetCraftsmen's solutions include network, collaboration, data center, cloud, security, and other innovative technologies. The services are available as ongoing, fixed-fee engagements with our Craftsmen Assurance® Managed Services, staff augmentation services, and as discrete projects, or as a combination of the three. With over 80 current employees, NetCraftsmen is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

For more information, visit www.netcraftsmen.com, call 888.804.1717, or email [email protected]. Connect with NetCraftsmen on Twitter at https://twitter.com/netcraftsmen or LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/NetCraftsmen.

