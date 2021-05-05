Netdata Enhances Kubernetes Support to Boost Monitoring and Troubleshooting Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netdata , the company that makes IT infrastructure monitoring and troubleshooting easy for everyone, today announced a simplified and visual approach to monitoring Kubernetes. Users of Netdata Cloud can now easily access the platform's built-in Helm chart to instantly monitor and troubleshoot unlimited numbers of Kubernetes clusters for free in real-time.

By utilizing the Netdata open-source Agent to collect and store metrics from any number of Kubernetes clusters, Netdata Cloud is able to immediately derive real-time insights that are streamed to the platform directly for visual monitoring of Kubernetes workloads with none of the traditional implementation challenges or setup complexity. Through its distributed data architecture, the platform enables DevOps teams to visualize their infrastructure with auto-discovery and zero-configuration in just a few minutes.

"Netdata's commitment to providing users with a free, zero-configuration Kubernetes monitoring experience allows us to meet demands from our community of developers, SRE's, and sysadmins who help us focus product development on what truly matters," said Robin Schumacher, Vice President of Product at Netdata. "Simple deployment, granular monitoring, and providing full visibility into IT black boxes are all key elements to effective troubleshooting, especially when using Kubernetes to orchestrate distributed systems. Netdata helps everyone be effective at uncovering issues in Kubernetes deployments."

Implementing Kubernetes is a growing practice among technology-focused companies. As the platform continues to build momentum, developers, SRE's and system administrators will need to adapt how they monitor their environment to troubleshoot anomalies and outages. The challenge lies in traditional approaches to Kubernetes support, where current solutions often do not offer the ease of use, depth of metrics, and visualizations needed to ensure healthy Kubernetes clusters.

Kubernetes monitoring with Netdata now:

Features auto-discovery and metric collection from the node itself, kubelet/kube-proxy, pods/containers, and any containerized services or applications, such as databases and web servers, and then auto-configures visualizations within minutes.

Removes the black-box feel of traditional Kubernetes monitoring by granting developers, SRE's and system administrators full visibility into their clusters, allowing them to digest all metrics and activity, while troubleshooting anomalies in an easy-to-navigate visual interface.

Simplifies the deployment process, enabling users to visualize what is going on inside containers from CPU usage to disk IO, without manually setting up charts or writing queries to retrieve data.

Netdata circumvents the complexity and high-cost enterprises typically encounter when monitoring their Kubernetes deployments with a simplified solution with no limits as to the number of nodes, data, or users. The solution also employs a handful of complementary tools and collectors for peeling back the many complex layers of a Kubernetes cluster. These methods work together to give users every metric needed to troubleshoot performance or availability issues across their Kubernetes infrastructure.

To learn more about Kubernetes monitoring with Netdata Cloud, please view our guide or watch this brief tutorial .

About Netdata

Netdata makes IT infrastructure monitoring and troubleshooting easy for everyone. The free, open-source Netdata Agent gives teams comprehensive, real-time visibility into the full technology stack, yet is easy to install with no configuration necessary and no limits on scalability. Netdata Cloud brings teams and data together in one place to proactively identify, troubleshoot and resolve issues in their entire infrastructure as soon as they are detected. Netdata is committed to a community-first approach, with hundreds of contributors, thousands of GitHub stargazers and millions of users worldwide. To learn more, visit Netdata.cloud .

