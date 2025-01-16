NETdepot Debuts Next-Generation Cloud GPU Platform Featuring the NVIDIA L40S, Delivering Uncompromised Performance for AI Workloads

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NETdepot, a leader in managed hosting and infrastructure solutions, today announced the launch of its Cloud GPU platform featuring the NVIDIA L40S. This innovative solution delivers bare-metal GPU performance with enterprise-grade security, enabling organizations to accelerate their AI, machine learning, and high-performance computing (HPC) initiatives with unprecedented flexibility and control.

NETdepot's Cloud GPU platform sets a new standard for performance and security in the GPU cloud computing space. The solution achieves near bare-metal performance with less than 1% overhead, compared to the 5-15% performance impact typically seen with traditional virtualized GPU solutions.

"Our Cloud GPU platform represents a significant advancement in how businesses can access and utilize GPU computing resources," said Jeff Hinkle, Chief Executive Officer at NETdepot. "By eliminating the traditional trade-offs between performance, security, and flexibility, we're enabling organizations to push the boundaries of what's possible in AI and HPC workloads while maintaining enterprise-grade security and compliance standards."

NETdepot's implementation provides unique capabilities that set it apart in the market, including hardware-enforced memory isolation between tenants and dynamic resource scaling without service interruption. The platform supports all NVIDIA drivers and CUDA versions natively, ensuring complete compatibility with existing workflows and tools.

The platform's key innovations include:

Hardware-Level Security : Complete workload isolation through hardware-enforced memory separation, making it suitable for regulated industries and compliance-sensitive workloads

: Complete workload isolation through hardware-enforced memory separation, making it suitable for regulated industries and compliance-sensitive workloads Zero-Overhead Performance : Direct GPU pass-through eliminates the hypervisor bottleneck, delivering bare-metal performance for AI training, inference, and compute workloads

: Direct GPU pass-through eliminates the hypervisor bottleneck, delivering bare-metal performance for AI training, inference, and compute workloads Dynamic Scaling : Instant provisioning and the ability to adjust GPU resources without system downtime or service interruption

: Instant provisioning and the ability to adjust GPU resources without system downtime or service interruption Enterprise Flexibility: Support for custom GPU configurations and live migration capabilities, enabling seamless workload mobility across hosts

"The platform's architecture enables customers to achieve the perfect balance of performance, security, and cost-efficiency," added Hinkle. "Whether organizations are developing cutting-edge AI models, processing complex visual data, or running demanding scientific computations, our Cloud GPU platform delivers the power and flexibility they need to succeed."

To learn more about NETdepot's Cloud GPU platform and experience the next generation of GPU computing, visit NETdepot.com.

About NETdepot

For over 30 years, NETdepot has been a trusted provider of managed hosting and infrastructure solutions, delivering cutting-edge technology, exceptional customer service, and unmatched performance to businesses around the globe.

