Matt Prevost, Juliet White, and Betty Coleman Honored at Cyber Risk Summit Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDiligence®, a leading provider of cyber risk readiness and response services, announced the winners of its 2025 Toby Merrill Awards yesterday at the company's flagship Cyber Risk Summit in Philadelphia. NetDiligence presents these awards each year honoring the late Toby Merrill, an icon in cyber insurance.

NetDiligence Announces 2025 Toby Merrill Award Recipients

The Toby Merrill Award for Excellence is given to a seasoned cyber insurance thought leader, the Rising Star Award is given to an emerging insurance professional, and the Community Spirit Award acknowledges an individual who fosters camaraderie and community within the cyber insurance industry.

This year, the Award for Excellence was presented to Matt Prevost of Chubb. Matt joined Chubb in 2014 and currently serves as Chief Underwriting Officer for Chubb's Global Cyber Division. With over a decade of leadership in cyber underwriting, Matt is responsible for global strategy, complex account negotiation, and cyber profitability. He is active in multiple leadership forums, including the Cyber COPE Insurance CertificationSM (CCIC) program, The Geneva Association, CyberAcuView, and the NAIC Cyber Working Group. Matt holds a degree in International Economics and Commerce from Lafayette College and studied at Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Dijon in France.

The Rising Star Award was presented to Juliet White of Vantage Risk. Juliet is the Head of Cyber and E&O for Vantage and previously led one of the largest portfolios in North America while at AXA XL. She has held key roles at AIG and Beazley, contributing to the development of crossover Cyber and Crime products. Juliet is a Cornell University graduate and was named one of Business Insurance's Women to Watch in 2020.

The Community Spirit Award was presented to Betty Coleman of Arctic Wolf, in recognition of her collaborative leadership and commitment to community in the cyber insurance space. Currently Director of Insurance Alliances at Arctic Wolf, Betty brings experience from Equifax, Lodestone, and the financial services industry. She is a graduate of Clark Atlanta University and holds a paralegal certification from the American Public University System. Within the cyber insurance community, Betty sits on the International Women's Cyber Alliance (IWCA) Leadership Advisory Council, co-leads the events team, and also boards the SHEWolf Partner Network of Arctic Wolf.

Photos from the event and additional details about the awards can be found at https://netdiligence.com/toby-merrill-awards/.

"Toby Merrill left a lasting impact on the cyber insurance community—not only as a visionary, but as a genuine friend to so many of us," said Mark Greisiger, President of NetDiligence. "These awards are our way of honoring his memory by spotlighting today's professionals who embody his spirit—those who mentor others, foster collaboration, and help move our industry forward through innovation and generosity. We're proud to celebrate this year's recipients for their outstanding contributions and leadership."

NetDiligence also actively supports the Toby Merrill Scholarship Fund, which financially supports the educational advancement of students who reflect the qualities of leadership, kindness and strength that Toby epitomized.

