Meredith Schnur, Serene Davis, Violet Sullivan Honored

PHILADELPHIA, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDiligence®, a leading provider of cyber risk readiness and response services, yesterday announced the winners of its 2023 Toby Merrill Awards at the company's Cyber Risk Summit in Philadelphia. NetDiligence presents these awards each year honoring the late Toby Merrill, an icon in cyber insurance. The Toby Merrill Award for Excellence is given to a seasoned cyber insurance thought leader, the Rising Star Award is given to an emerging insurance professional, and the Community Spirit Award acknowledges an individual who fosters camaraderie and community within the cyber insurance industry.

NetDiligence Announces Recipients of 2023 Toby Merrill Awards

2023 Award for Excellence – Meredith Schnur, Marsh

Meredith is the U.S. Cyber Brokerage Leader in Marsh's Financial and Professional (FINPRO) specialty practice. In this role, Meredith leads all broking operations in the U.S. and is responsible for driving client and operational excellence at every level of Marsh's Cyber Center of Excellence. She also works with Marsh's national and zonal FINPRO and distribution leaders to streamline and enhance Marsh's cyber operating model. Prior to joining Marsh, Meredith was the National Practice Leader of USI's Professional Risk Practice, and previously held a similar leadership role at Wells Fargo Insurance. Throughout her 25-year insurance career, she has focused solely on Errors & Omissions coverage and its subsequent evolution into cyber insurance, and is a nationally-recognized expert on cyber and E&O insurance.

2023 Rising Star Award – Serene Davis, QBE

Serene Davis is the Global Head of Cyber for QBE . In this role, she is responsible for working with QBE's divisional cyber underwriting leaders to develop and drive a unified cyber strategy for risk assessment, pricing, claims, product and service offerings, and marketing across the entire enterprise. She is accountable for the overall global performance of QBE's cyber business. She is a seasoned insurance executive with more than 20 years of experience. Prior to joining QBE, she worked at Beazley for 17 years, where she most recently served as Regional Manager of the West and Head of the Los Angeles office. She was instrumental to Beazley's Cyber Risks Global Strategy Group to ensure international alignment and collaboration. Preceding Beazley, Serene worked at AIG and began her career at Federated Insurance. Serene holds a Finance and Risk Management Insurance degree from Washington State University.

2023 Community Spirit Award – Violet Sullivan, Redpoint Cybersecurity

Ms. Sullivan is an industry-leading cybersecurity and privacy attorney and Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) who has provided thousands of clients with pre- and post-incident services. She serves Redpoint Cybersecurity as the Vice President of Client Engagement, managing the insurance channels, breach counsel relationships, and strategically positioning the DFIR team for growth. Her expertise in preparing businesses for cyber incidents and managing scaled breach responses has made her a trusted authority for public and private sector clients, including many Fortune 100 companies. She frequently facilitates customized tabletop simulations focused on "pressure-testing" an organization's incident response procedures and she is an established speaker on cybersecurity awareness. Ms. Sullivan also serves as a professor of Cybersecurity & Privacy Law for Baylor Law School's LL.M. Program, where her focus on litigation management has made her course especially valuable to general counsels and leading law firms nationwide.

"Every year I am in awe of our amazing Toby Merrill award winners and this year is no different," says Mark Greisiger, President of NetDiligence. "Toby Merrill was a special person and in his memory, we remain grateful to work alongside so many special people in our industry everyday. Each of these recipients deserves to be in the spotlight for their hard work and dedication."

The Toby Merrill Awards are presented in conjunction with Chubb. Chubb and NetDiligence also actively support the Toby Merrill Scholarship Fund, which financially supports the educational advancement of students who reflect the qualities of leadership, kindness and strength that Toby epitomized.

