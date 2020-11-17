NetDirector Adds Advanced Message Reporting and Visibility with New Expansion Pack for HealthData Portal

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDirector, a cloud-based data exchange and integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS), has recently released a series of enhancements and new functionality to their HealthData Portal that enhance the integration visibility and management capabilities of users.

The HealthData Portal (HDP), NetDirector's all-inclusive self-service web application for managing and monitoring healthcare integrations, allows users to see the connections and individual data transactions associated with their many integrations, and ensure the health of their overall data environment in real time.

These latest enhancements to the HDP, called HDP Expansion Pack #1, provide several new levels of security and transparency that will enhance quality of life and data security for users at all levels.

Multi-Factor Authentication

Adding Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) increases the security of the patient's Personal Health Information (PHI) by requiring users that access the HDP to use an industry standard two-step verification process before viewing any data.

Message View/Download

In addition to being able to monitor connections and message quantity/success rate, users can now view the actual messages that are being sent from NetDirector to their trading partners. Allowing users to view the specific messages and the associated response (ACK) means that NetDirector clients can track and view the data that is being sent to their data partners immediately upon transfer. Users can now validate that an individual message was sent, view its contents, and review the response or acceptance message that the receiving system provided in return.

Message Associations

The HDP Expansion Pack #1 also provides the ability internally for NetDirector analysts to track various messages throughout a client's data ecosystem. By tracking these messages, analysts and users can work together to see individual messages and how they travel through the various systems. They can then compare them at various points to the message that was received and/or originally generated to validate data transformations.

"We're very excited to have launched our newest HealthData Portal expansion pack," said Harry Beisswenger, CEO of NetDirector. "The self-service aspect of the HDP is an important piece of our integration solution for many of our clients, and the new Expansion Pack gives more flexibility for how users engage with their integrations while ensuring security at every step."

About NetDirector:

NetDirector provides a secure cloud-based data and document exchange solution for the healthcare and mortgage banking industries to deliver seamless data integration between parties. NetDirector bridges gaps created by disparate systems & technologies by allowing companies at any location to share data & documents securely over a single internet connection with any other member of the ecosystem. Our approach allows trading partners to collaborate and exchange data in a seamless, bi-directional, real-time manner. With security and longevity as a focus, NetDirector is a HIPAA Compliant company, a 6-year member of the prominent Inc. 5000, and currently processes more than 10 million transactions per month.

