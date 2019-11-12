NetDirector Brings Automation and Integration to the Fight Against Opioids with North Carolina Medical Society and Project OBOT

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDirector, the leading cloud-based data exchange and integration platform, has been recruited by the North Carolina Medical Society Foundation to provide data integration for their virtual recovery and treatment program.

As a response to the national opioid epidemic (in which North Carolina is especially affected), in 2018 the North Carolina Medical Society Foundation created Project OBOT NC. This project delivers a virtual recovery and treatment program for those individuals suffering Opioid Use Disorder. This virtual treatment platform allows affordable treatment access even in remote areas of the state, without sacrificing significant time and cost investment to launch the campaign.

Along with their coalition of healthcare and technology experts, Project OBOT facilitates practitioners performing collaborative care which includes the need for integrations to data companies such as LabCorp, NCCARE360, the North Carolina Health Information Exchange (HIE), and various EHR systems.

Project OBOT selected NetDirector to provide these integrations based on a shared vision of rapid deployment, sustainable interoperability, and flexible utilization. Franklin Walker, Executive Director of Project OBOT, stated "NetDirector offered us an opportunity to quickly integrate to all of the critical data sources to provide the treating doctors access to a multi-disciplinary clinical input and other critical data." He went on to add: "NetDirector's offering prevented the need for our organization to hire expensive IT professionals, thus allowing us to direct more money towards treatment. We are pleased to welcome their service to our fight against this crisis."

NetDirector now provides integration for clinical and patient data for several organizations allied in the fight against the continuing opioid crisis in the U.S. including EMR/EHR platforms, labs, controlled substance tracking databases, and more. Find out more about NetDirector's existing marketplace of integrations on their website – new integrations are added based on client request and need.

NetDirector provides a secure cloud-based data and document exchange solution for the healthcare and mortgage banking industries to deliver seamless data integration between parties. NetDirector bridges gaps created by disparate systems & technologies by allowing companies at any location to share data & documents securely over a single internet connection with any other member of the ecosystem. Our approach allows trading partners to collaborate and exchange data in a seamless, bi-directional, real-time manner. With security and longevity as a focus, NetDirector is a certified HIPAA Compliant company, a 6-year member of the prominent Inc. 5000, and currently processes more than 10 million transactions per month.

