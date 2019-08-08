NetDirector Cloud-Based PDF to DICOM Conversion is Live with American Health Imaging and Continues to Expand

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDirector, a cloud-based data exchange and integration platform, has once again diversified their Radiology automation options by adding a new service that supports enterprise level PDF to DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) conversion in a real-time fashion (specifically, DICOM Encapsulated PDF). This new service is delivered in a zero-footprint environment that integrates to the customers RIS/PACS systems.

Radiology automation empowers providers and technology vendors to improve the overall patient experience without utilizing more resources.

A large majority of radiology, cardiology imaging, and radiotherapy devices utilize DICOM messaging standards – there are currently billions of DICOM images in use for clinical care.

By supporting these DICOM imaging and messaging standards as well as the conversion from PDF to DICOM Encapsulated PDF, NetDirector can now provide additional top-tier integration services to hospital systems, radiology and teleradiology providers, and other healthcare organizations utilizing this advanced imaging standard. Through a powerful "integrate once" approach, healthcare provider systems can now leverage the standardization and versatility of DICOM data sets across all of their systems, without cumbersome internal integration or managing on-premise licensed software and the staff needed to support it. Currently, NetDirector has completed development and implementation of the PDF to DICOM Encapsulated PDF integration and conversion, and in the future will provide the service for other DICOM imaging formats as customer demand dictates.

At American Health Imaging (AHI) the document scanning process was creating a considerable hurdle in the company's workflow. Prior to the NetDirector conversion and integration process, the conversion was being done on individual desktop PCs – each of which required a software license, and a user to manually operate the software. Together, American Health Imaging and NetDirector saw an opportunity to automate and innovate the scanning and conversion processes, freeing up both technology and human resources that were currently being assigned to these tasks.

Dan Balentine, President at AHI, stated they are "very excited to have the PDF to DICOM conversion up and running." He continued – "NetDirector listened to our needs, and worked with us to develop a service around a pain we were experiencing – the ever-increasing labor and licensing fees surrounding our previous conversion process. This integration will alleviate much of the burden associated with this task."

NetDirector has also incorporated the DICOM format into their current HealthData Monitor release – a complete overhaul of the previous user interface and self-serve application that functions as an integration monitoring hub for users. This allows clients to view integrations in real time, and monitor specific data as it is being sent, as well as where it is being sent to. With the newest updates, the DICOM format will be tightly woven into the fabric of NetDirector's presence in radiology and the overall healthcare industry.

"We always want to ensure that we are engaging with our clients, and that we continue to further develop the services they need most," said Harry Beisswenger, CEO of NetDirector. "This PDF to DICOM automation and conversion is the next piece for us to solve the interoperability puzzle that has been troubling healthcare technology for years, and a lot of that is thanks to American Health Imaging's collaboration on the project."

Company Bio:

NetDirector provides a secure cloud-based data and document exchange solution for the healthcare and mortgage banking industries to deliver seamless data integration between parties. NetDirector bridges gaps created by disparate systems & technologies by allowing companies at any location to share data & documents securely over a single internet connection with any other member of the ecosystem. Our approach allows trading partners to collaborate and exchange data in a seamless, bi-directional, real-time manner. With security and longevity as a focus, NetDirector is a certified HIPAA Compliant company, a 6-year member of the prominent Inc. 5000, and currently processes more than 10 million transactions per month.

