NetDirector Exceeds Demanding Security Standards with SOC2 and HIPAA Certifications

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDirector, a cloud-based data exchange and integration platform, has recently undergone the intense task of renewing our SOC 2 ® and HIPAA compliance examinations with the help of nationally-renowned security audit firm, A-LIGN. NetDirector was recently awarded with complete attestations in compliance with HIPAA and SOC 2 Type II standards, two of the leading security standards in Healthcare and Mortgage Banking.

The SOC 2, or System and Organization Controls 2, is an examination under AICPA standards designed for technology service companies to demonstrate controls around data security and processing integrity. The SOC 2 reports are intended to meet the needs of a broad range of users (particularly those in legal, healthcare, and other industries with stringent regulations) that need to understand internal controls at a service organization as it relates to security, availability, process integrity, confidentiality and privacy. The Type II report is a report on management's description of a service organization's system and the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of controls.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, defines policies and procedures, as well as processes, which are required of companies that store, process, or handle electronic health information that is considered "protected" (ePHI). HIPAA compliance is increasingly valuable to both technology service providers and integrators like NetDirector, as well as providers, electronic health records systems, billing platforms, and others integrating and utilizing healthcare data.

Both the SOC 2 and the HIPAA audit were performed by Tampa-headquartered nationwide security and compliance solutions provider A-LIGN. A-LIGN specializes in helping businesses across a variety of industries navigate the complexities of specific audits and security assessments, and both the SOC 2 and HIPAA reports of A-LIGN's findings can be made available to prospective or current customers.

"NetDirector displayed the necessary controls in their HIPAA and SOC 2 attestation reports," said Scott Price, CEO of A-LIGN. "The organization delivers cloud-based data and document exchange services to their clients, and by communicating the results of the report, NetDirector can demonstrate to clients the controls relevant to address various levels of risk."

In addition to the in-house attestations, the data centers utilized by NetDirector through Flexential maintain the most stringent and compliant security standards throughout their facilities and operations. Several technology companies have recently been brought to light as claiming "compliance" in their organization, when they really mean that their data center has gone through the rigorous examination, but they haven't completed the process themselves. At NetDirector, the belief is in transparency and clear communication regarding security, including compliance audits at all ends of the process.

"I am very proud of our team for successfully completing these important 3rd party audits," said Harry Beisswenger, NetDirector CEO. "The industries that we facilitate data integration for – Mortgage Banking and Healthcare – are two of the most highly regulated environments in terms of data security. We are committed to meeting and exceeding these industry standards, so that our clients can always rest easy knowing their data is secure at every point in the integration process."

Company Bio:

NetDirector provides a secure cloud-based data and document exchange solution for the healthcare and mortgage banking industries to deliver seamless data integration between parties. NetDirector bridges gaps created by disparate systems & technologies by allowing companies at any location to share data & documents securely over a single internet connection with any other member of the ecosystem. Our approach allows trading partners to collaborate and exchange data in a seamless, bi-directional, real-time manner. NetDirector currently processes more than 8 million transactions per month.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, Qualified Security Assessor Company, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO and licensed CPA firm. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience enabling an anytime, anywhere approach to audits. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

