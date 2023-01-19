NetDirector Exceeds Rigorous Industry Security Standards with SOC 2 and HIPAA/HITECH Audit Completion

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDirector, a cloud-based data exchange and integration platform, has once again completed the extensive process of renewing SOC 2 ® and HIPAA compliance examinations with the help of international security audit firm, A-LIGN. NetDirector was recently awarded with complete attestations in compliance with HIPAA, HITECH, and SOC 2 Type II standards, the leading security standards in both Healthcare and Mortgage Banking.

The SOC 2, or System and Organization Controls 2, is an examination under AICPA standards designed for technology service companies to demonstrate controls around data security and processing integrity. The SOC 2 reports are intended to meet the needs of a broad range of users (particularly those in legal, healthcare, and other industries with stringent regulations) that need to understand internal controls at a service organization as it relates to security, availability, process integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The Type II report is a report on management's description of a service organization's system and the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of controls.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, defines policies and procedures, as well as processes, which are required of companies that store, process, or handle electronic health information that is considered "protected" (ePHI). HIPAA compliance is essential for both technology service providers and integrators like NetDirector, as well as providers, electronic health records systems, billing platforms, and any other entity who might have access to healthcare data even in passing.

The Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act was created to promote and expand the adoption of health information technology, specifically, the use of electronic health records (EHRs) by healthcare providers. The HITECH Act also removed loopholes in HIPAA by tightening up the language. This helped to ensure that business associates of HIPAA covered entities were complying with HIPAA Rules and notifications were sent to affected individuals when health information was compromised.

Both the SOC 2 and the HIPAA audit were performed by Tampa-based global cybersecurity and compliance professional services provider A-LIGN. A-LIGN specializes in helping businesses across a variety of industries navigate the complexities of compliance audits and security assessments, and both the SOC 2 and HIPAA reports of A-LIGN's findings can be made available to prospective or current customers.

"Our team is committed to security and safety for both our internal data, and the client data we move across systems," said Harry Beisswenger, NetDirector CEO. "We consistently stay ahead of the curve on security and compliance, and we work diligently all year round to ensure our customers have peace of mind when NetDirector is handling their integrations."

Company Bio:

NetDirector provides a secure cloud-based data and document exchange solution for the healthcare and mortgage banking industries to deliver seamless data integration between parties. NetDirector bridges gaps created by disparate systems & technologies by allowing companies at any location to share data & documents securely over a single internet connection with any other member of the ecosystem. Our approach allows trading partners to collaborate and exchange data in a seamless, bi-directional, real-time manner. NetDirector currently processes more than 18 million transactions per month.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HISTRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience.

