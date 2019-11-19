NetDirector Expands Integration and Automation Services in the Default Servicing Environment

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDirector, the leading cloud-based data exchange and integration platform for the default servicing industry, has made several major updates to its core integration offerings. These updates are centered around the needs expressed by the default servicing firms that are the backbone of NetDirector's data exchange ecosystem. Two of these updates have provided significant cost savings and performance improvement to existing customers.

EZTran: Easy Automation for Referrals via Automated Events

One of the most powerful new transaction options for NetDirector clients is called the EZTran Suite. This is a powerful new collection of no-coding, high customization options for events, documents, document requests, and more. The EZTran transactions automatically trigger events and/or documents upon receipt of a referral. For example, a standard event is generated automatically when a referral is received by the firm. A deep level of configuration is available for those firms that need it, ensuring they can choose which types of referrals trigger these automated transactions. The EZTran Suite requires zero programming for any case management system and is available for any type of referral or servicing system. It includes reporting to view what has been sent/completed via automation.

Centered around automation and utilizing existing events to trigger necessary actions, EZTran is designed to reduce the amount of labor and human intervention required in the data lifecycle with a no-coding, automated option for a variety of existing NetDirector transactions.

Fees & Costs: Get Paid Faster

The second transaction that has gained significant traction in the last several months is Fees & Costs automation for the Black Knight Bankruptcy and Foreclosure solution. The Fees & Costs Request is a transaction that the firm can receive directly from Black Knight's Bankruptcy/Foreclosure application when a servicer has requested fees and costs. Uploading the fees and costs back to the servicer without having to log in to the Black Knight solution is possible through the matching Fees & Costs Response.

"Automating the notifications for new fees/costs requests has saved our staff time in having to periodically check the Black Knight Bankruptcy and Foreclosure solution for requests and has improved our response time to our clients," said one NetDirector client with the firm Doyle & Foutty, P.C. Automatic polling for new requests every five minutes ensures that turnaround is improved while manual maintenance of servicer requests is decreased.

"Our cloud-based integration platform has always been quite versatile. EZTran takes our service to the next level with zero coding options for rapid deployment of new automation," said Harry Beisswenger, NetDirector CEO. "We will continue to innovate and expand our automation and integration offerings into the future, and we look forward to collaborating with our existing and future clients to help develop even more innovative services."

Company Bio:

NetDirector provides a secure cloud-based data and document exchange solution for the healthcare and mortgage banking industries to deliver seamless data integration between parties. NetDirector bridges gaps created by disparate systems & technologies by allowing companies at any location to share data & documents securely over a single internet connection with any other member of the ecosystem. Our approach allows trading partners to collaborate and exchange data in a seamless, bi-directional, real-time manner. With security and longevity as a focus, NetDirector is a certified SOC 2 type II and HIPAA Compliant company, a 6-year member of the prominent Inc. 5000, and currently processes more than 9 million transactions per month.

