NetDirector Provides Highly Versatile Marketplace and Electronic Health Records Integration for Leading Behavioral Health Technology Platform

TAMPA, Fla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDirector has recently completed a series of integrations for mental health assessment technology provider Proem Behavioral Health ®, leveraging a powerful partnership and becoming the primary integration service provider for Proem's marketplace integrations with large EHR systems.

Proem Behavioral Health

By creating an easily replicated integration workflow, NetDirector has enabled Proem to integrate with new customers easily and seamlessly. One of the largest challenges for any healthcare technology vendor is how to connect with their customer's existing technology. NetDirector provides a simple low-cost one-to-many approach to consolidate endpoint maintenance and streamline provider adoption while minimizing roadblocks.

With NetDirector supporting and enabling Proem's marketplace integrations, Proem is able to focus on their core mission of delivering better behavioral health care that is both reimbursable and provides verifiable patient outcomes.

"It has been a pleasure to work with NetDirector this last year. [Our integration analyst] has been so responsive to my requests and [also] knowledgeable," said Libby Dodson, VP of Technology at Proem Health. "It is great to have a partner like NetDirector […] to help us grow our business. We look forward to continued growth with NetDirector as we integrate more EHRs."

NetDirector provides a wide array of integration options to enable your marketplace inclusion with major EHRs, or to connect to specific platforms for specific clients. Learn more about how NetDirector works here.

About NetDirector:

NetDirector provides a secure cloud-based data and document exchange solution for the healthcare industry to deliver seamless data integration between parties. NetDirector bridges gaps created by disparate systems & technologies by allowing companies at any location to share data & documents securely over a single internet connection with any other member of the ecosystem. Our approach allows trading partners to collaborate and exchange data in a seamless, bi-directional, real-time manner. With security and longevity as a focus, NetDirector is a HIPAA and SOC 2 Type II compliant company and a 6-year member of the prominent Inc. 5000. NetDirector currently processes over 30 million data transactions per month.

About Proem:

Proem Behavioral Health developed a software platform that helps anyone who provides behavioral health care to make accurate diagnoses efficiently and consistently, and measure patient outcomes. As a result, patients get the right treatment as soon as possible so they can live healthier lives. Their mission is to ease the pain caused by mental illness and simplify the mental healthcare journey for patients and providers.

