NetDirector Teams with Mend to Bring Seamless Integration and Automation to their Healthcare Ecosystem

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDirector, a cloud-based data exchange and integration platform, has now joined forces with Mend, a leading AI no-show and cancel prediction, telemedicine and workflow automation patient engagement platform. This integration will allow for powerful and flexible integration options for Mend's user base, which includes telemedicine providers and their patients.

Mend is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) patient engagement and telehealth company offering a customized platform that includes no-show and cancellation prediction, telemedicine, appointment reminders, patient scheduling, and digital patient forms to take existing workflows and processes to the web. Their focus is on increasing patient volume and closing gaps in care for providers, allowing them to increase revenue and save time.

The NetDirector mission for providers falls directly in-line with the goal of Mend, and the partnership has already brought several provider systems on board. NetDirector currently sends captured form data from patients to Mend's trading partner systems. In addition, insurance card images and actual forms are sent to the system as well, to be used as part of a prescription request/tracking system, alleviating a significant burden from Mend while allowing them to rapidly integrate with the systems their providers use most.

Mend has also utilized NetDirector to integrate appointment and patient data from mental health and urgent care facilities as part of AI and telemedicine initiatives. This data is utilized for predictors and scheduling virtual visits; telemedicine initiatives like this create more accessible medical care for underserved populations who need it most, and integration and automation are key to ensuring the success of engagement across the country.

"We're extremely satisfied with the high level of service and speed of new integration onboarding provided by NetDirector so far," said Brandon Lassiter, Chief Technology Officer at Mend. "Moving data from system to system is a massive part of making AI and telemedicine functional and available, and the data needs to move both rapidly and securely. We have really been impressed with the overall spirit of partnership in this relationship and look forward to innovating together going forward."

The current integration includes transferring patient and appointment data, updating the trading partner database with discreet captured patient data, and transferring images to the trading partner system. This functionality combines to provide the adaptive and reliable integration environment necessary for a patient engagement company like Mend.

"Mend has been an excellent partner so far and has significantly expanded our Health Data Marketplace during the initial implementation phase," said Harry Beisswenger, CEO of NetDirector. "We love working with forward-thinking, technology focused companies like Mend, and we are very excited to continue to foster this relationship and aid them in their mission to provide top-tier telemedicine to the widest patient base possible."

NetDirector provides a secure cloud-based data and document exchange solution for the healthcare and mortgage banking industries to deliver seamless data integration between parties. NetDirector bridges gaps created by disparate systems & technologies by allowing companies at any location to share data & documents securely over a single internet connection with any other member of the ecosystem. Our approach allows trading partners to collaborate and exchange data in a seamless, bi-directional, real-time manner. With security and longevity as a focus, NetDirector is a certified HIPAA Compliant company, a 6-year member of the prominent Inc. 5000, and currently processes more than 10 million transactions per month.

