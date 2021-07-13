NetDocuments Accelerates Government Offering, Receives Official Federal Government FedRAMP Authorization

NetDocuments is among the first purpose-built native cloud document management and content services vendors to be FedRAMP Authorized. This authorization will allow government agencies to select and use a modern cloud-based document management service that provides the security and protection required for federal information. Corporations and non-government institutions looking for a FedRAMP authorized document and content services solution will also be able to utilize NetDocuments.

According to David Hansen, Vice President of Compliance NetDocuments and internal FedRAMP sponsor, achieving the FedRAMP Authorization is critical to providing services to federal and state agencies. "The NetDocuments team has worked tirelessly to comply with FedRAMP requirements and earn official authorization. We are now able to move forward in serving our existing government customers as well as provide options to many other agencies looking for an authorized, secure cloud-based document management platform."

"In today's collaborative environment, with staff working in multiple locations, federal agencies of all sizes are challenged with real-time secure access to documentation," said Chris Wilkinson, president, DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company. "NetDocuments' document and content management platform receiving FedRAMP Authorization provides our channel partners with a solution for their federal customers that protects government content and provides staff members with the flexibility to securely share and collaborate on premise or remotely through cloud services."

NetDocuments completed a seamless, and extremely efficient FedRAMP certification thanks to the maturity of its own internal processes, compliance stance and application security practices.

"The speed at which we were able to achieve FedRAMP Authorization speaks to the readiness and security posture of our service. The foundation of our platform was built around security and has been our guiding principle since our inception over 20 years ago," stated Michael Fryke, General Manager, Corporate and Public Sector, at NetDocuments.

"We are extremely fortunate to align with an established and reputable government partner like DLT that has an extensive channel ecosystem we can leverage," stated Reza Parsia, NetDocuments' Vice President, Strategic Partner Management. "DLT understands how the government sector works and how to match NetDocuments' expertise and cloud platform strength with agencies' document and content management needs through its partners."

About NetDocuments

Founded in 1999, with more than 3,150+ enterprise customers worldwide, NetDocuments is the legal industry's most trusted cloud-based content services and productivity platform. Complete with state-of-the-art built-in security, compliance, and governance solutions, NetDocuments offers document management , email management and collaboration technology complete with disaster recovery, enterprise search, and matter centricity features. For more information about NetDocuments, please click here .

About DLT

DLT Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data, the world's leading end-to-end distributor of technology products, services and solutions. DLT is the premier government solutions aggregator that specializes in understanding the IT needs of the federal, state, local and education markets. We help simplify the process for independent software vendors, federal systems integrators and value-added resellers doing business in the public sector. Leveraging Tech Data's end-to-end portfolio, an extensive array of public sector contract vehicles, and dedicated channel and enablement services, DLT provides government agencies and channel partners with the means to rapidly and cost effectively transform technology to achieve mission success. For more information, please visit www.dlt.com.

SOURCE NetDocuments

