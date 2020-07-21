NetDragon Included in Hang Seng TECH Index

HONG KONG, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that NetDragon will be included as a constituent of the new Hang Seng TECH Index, which will be launched on 27 July 2020 by Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited.

Hang Seng TECH Index will track the 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong that pass the index's screening criteria. The index universe covers Hong Kong-listed companies that have high business exposure to selected technology themes, including internet, fintech, cloud, e-commerce and digital activities. Eligible candidates are further screened by whether they operate via a technology-enabled platform, their research and development expenses to revenue ratio, and their revenue growth. After this screening, the top 30 stocks in terms of market capitalisation will be selected as index constituents.

The Index will facilitate the development of various index-linked products, including funds and derivatives, and is expected to become a major index in Hong Kong alongside Hang Seng Index and Hang Seng China Enterprise Index.

The inclusion serves as the Company's another major milestone in the capital market, following its inclusion in Hang Seng Composite Index and Stock Connect (Southbound).

2020 marks the "20+1" anniversary of NetDragon, and also the beginning of another decade. NetDragon will continue to lead the trend in the development of internet technologies, and integrate them into its gaming and education businesses to achieve new breakthroughs in the years to come. NetDragon will continue to leverage its unique set of technologies and operational capabilities across multiple gaming genres and markets to ensure sustainable growth of its gaming business; and continue to empower education with technologies, promote educational equality, and promote the digitalization of global education.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

Ms. Maggie Zhou

Senior Director of Investor Relations

Tel.: +852 2850 7266 / +86 591 8390 2825

Email: [email protected]

Website: ir.netdragon.com

SOURCE NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

Related Links

http://www.netdragon.com

