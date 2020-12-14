NetDragon Leverages Technological and R&D Strength To Assist the Launch of Shaanxi Education Informatisation Platform 2.0

HONG KONG, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that Shaanxi Education Informatisation Platform 2.0 (the "Platform"), with technical support provided by its subsidiary NetDragon Huayu Education, was officially launched on 8 December 2020. This demonstrates the realisation of education informatisation plan 2.0 in Shaanxi Province. It is also an important step in the journey of promoting a new generation of "Internet + Education" and the reconstruction of the education system. As an unified educational informatisation platform of Shaanxi Province's Education Department, it covers education administrators, schools, teachers and parents, and will be promoted across the province starting from 2021. Shaanxi Province's Education Department will onboard nearly 5 million teachers and students in early education, fundamental education and vocational education for the Platform.

The Platform is hosted by Education Department of Shaanxi Provincial Government and undertaken by Shaanxi Education Informationalisation Management Center, with technical support provided by NetDragon Huayu Education. As a comprehensive and open education platform aiming at achieving the "Three Targets, Two Enhancement and One Platform" guideline (an education guideline proposed by the Ministry of Education, covering all the three fronts of teachers, students and schools, aiming to enhance both the application of informatisation and relevant knowledge of teachers and students with the construction of one "Internet + Education" platform), it is equipped with advanced technologies, including cloud computing, big data and 5G, and offers data and applications according to users' needs. It seeks to promote "Internet + Education" and improve quality and efficiency of education. The Platform also targets to provide one-stop solutions including education management and education services for education administrators, schools, teachers, students and parents, and to build an inclusive ecosystem with comprehensive education resources and tools. NetDragon Huayu Education will work with Shaanxi Education Informationalisation Management Center to explore a commercialised operation model in order to promote the sustainable development of the Platform.

The Platform enables connections among various education phases, including pre-school, primary education, vocational education, higher education and lifelong education. It is equipped with applications such as the intelligent education interface, education resources center and education data center, which follow standard connection specifications to ensure compatibility with existing systems and allow quick adoption of third-party applications. In addition, the Platform has launched the SmartSpace 2.0, which provides teachers with tools for teaching, assignments, class management, office automation and communications, as well as helps students to improve learning efficiency with applications such as practice exercises, exams and education encyclopedia. A data education center is also set up on the Platform, which not only provides comprehensive academic analysis reports for administrators, teachers and students, but also offers various types of basic education data to the education department, providing a scientific basis for the educational decision-making.

Yu Biao, Senior Vice President of NetDragon, commented, "As a major player in the mobile and internet education businesses, NetDragon Huayu Education is committed to building a lifelong learning community that integrates intelligent learning into everyone's life. The cooperation between the Education Department of Shaanxi Provincial Government and NetDragon is hoped to accelerate the development of education informatisation and "Internet + Education", contributing to the exploration of teaching and learning models in an intelligent environment. Leveraging on its strengthen in big data, VR, AI and content development, NetDragon Huayu Education will assist more provincial, municipal and district education departments to construct a modernized education management system under the information age and accelerate the integration of the Internet and education, in response to the national education informatisation action plan 2.0.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com .

For investor enquiries, please contact:

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

Ms. Maggie Zhou

Senior Director of Investor Relations

Tel.: +852 2850 7266 / +86 591 8390 2825

Email: [email protected]

Website: ir.nd.com.cn

SOURCE NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

Related Links

http://www.netdragon.com

