NetDragon Upgraded to "A" by MSCI ESG Rating

Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Recognised by Global Capital Markets

HONG KONG, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce a notable upgrade in its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating from BBB to A by the globally renowned index institution, MSCI. This upgrade reflects strong recognition from global capital markets of NetDragon's overall performance in ESG areas, and further underscores the Company's long-term investment value among international investors.

MSCI is a globally renowned provider of ESG rating for assessing companies' performance in environmental, social and corporate governance. Its assessments are widely used by international institutional investors in investment decisions, asset allocation and risk management. As one of the earliest and most influential ESG rating providers, MSCI ESG Ratings are known for their independence, consistency and transparency, and currently cover more than 17,000 listed companies worldwide. As global capital markets continue to place increasing emphasis on sustainability and corporate governance, ESG ratings have become a key metric for evaluating a company's long-term value and investment appeal. MSCI also offers a range of ESG-related indices based on its ratings, which are used as benchmarks by major global asset managers such as BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street for index-tracked ETF products.

The upgrade of NetDragon's ESG rating to "A" reflects the Company's ongoing efforts in integrating sustainability into its operations in recent years, with solid progress achieved across multiple areas including corporate governance, talent development, compliance management and social responsibility. This achievement is expected to further enhance the Company's recognition and attractiveness in international capital markets, creating more favorable conditions for expanding its global investor base and supporting long-term value creation.

NetDragon has long been committed to fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities and promoting the deep integration of "AI + Education" and "Gaming + Philanthropy," with the goal of delivering both commercial and social value. In education, the Company has actively participated in national-level digital education projects, supported the rollout of smart education and AI-powered learning systems, and advanced educational equity and access to quality resources across China and in multiple overseas markets. In the area of social impact, NetDragon continues to carry out a wide range of charitable initiatives, including support for rural education development and teacher training. Meanwhile, by leveraging its business strengths, NetDragon has integrated its gaming products with public welfare initiatives such as cultural heritage preservation and ecological protection, enhancing public engagement and broadening social impact while promoting the integration of digital content and social responsibility.

Looking ahead, NetDragon will continue to deepen its ESG practices by embedding sustainable development principles throughout its strategic planning and day-to-day operations. The Company will further strengthen its overall competitiveness, enhance its social responsibility efforts, leverage its industry strengths in education, gaming and digital innovation, and continue to improve its ESG performance, with the aim of creating long-term, stable and sustainable value for shareholders and all stakeholders.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 777) is a global leader in building internet communities, with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. Over the desktop and mobile internet eras, NetDragon previously established China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Conquer Online, Heroes Evolved and Under Oath. In the past 10 years, NetDragon has also achieved success with its EdTech business both domestically and globally. Fully embracing the new AI era, NetDragon is driving its vision of "Infinite Growth" through a dual-focus strategy of "AI+Gaming" and "AI+Education". With its AI Content Factory empowering operations and working with partners to develop a global learning metaverse, NetDragon is committed to once again building a massive user community in the new AI era.

NetDragon's overseas edtech business entity, currently a U.S.-listed subsidiary named Mynd.ai, is a global leader in interactive technology and its award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 2 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

Email： [email protected]

SOURCE NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited