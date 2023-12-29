NetDragon Upgraded to 'BBB' by MSCI ESG Rating

HONG KONG, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce a notable upgrade in its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating to BBB by the globally renowned index institution, MSCI. This marked a significant upgrade from the previous rating and underscores the market's recognition of the Company's achievements in the ESG domain. Notably, NetDragon excelled in the "Privacy and Data Security" category, surpassing industry averages and receiving high acclaim from MSCI as reflected in its rating.

MSCI is a globally renowned provider of ESG rating for assessing companies' performance in environmental, social and corporate governance. As one of the earliest and most influential rating agencies worldwide, MSCI ESG ratings are known for its independence, consistency and transparency. Currently, MSCI's coverage extends to over 8,500 companies and encompasses more than 680,000 global stocks and fixed-income securities.

As a global leader in building internet communities, NetDragon has consistently committed itself to making positive contributions in environmental protection, social responsibility and corporate governance, earning widespread recognition from institutions both domestically and internationally. In 2023, the Company's ESG achievements have reached a new level. In June, NetDragon was included in the first "The Sustainability Yearbook 2023 (China Edition)" by S&P Global, alongside Tencent, NetEase and Baidu, showcasing the Company's outstanding performance in sustainable development. Furthermore, NetDragon was rated as a "low risk" company by the reputable rating agency Morningstar Sustainalytics and was ranked among the top 20% in its assessment of the software and services industry. In July, NetDragon was honored as a "Gaming Company with Outstanding Social Responsibility" by People's Daily Online for five consecutive years.

Looking ahead, NetDragon is committed to building on its strong foundation in ESG and continuing to enhance its ESG performance and build long-term and sustainable value to society and the environment.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited  

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.    

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved, Conquer Online and Under Oath. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring best-in-class blended learning solutions to every school around the world.    

