NetEase Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), a leading internet and game services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB27.1 billion ( US$3.8 billion ), an increase of 7.0% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Games and related value-added services net revenues were RMB20.9 billion ( US$2.9 billion ), an increase of 9.6% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Youdao net revenues were RMB1.5 billion ( US$208.5 million ), an increase of 1.8% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Cloud Music net revenues were RMB2.0 billion ( US$279.7 million ), a decrease of 16.4% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Innovative businesses and others net revenues were RMB2.8 billion ( US$387.7 million ), an increase of 12.9% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022.

( ), an increase of 7.0% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross profit was RMB16.8 billion ( US$2.4 billion ), an increase of 27.0% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022.

( ), an increase of 27.0% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Total operating expenses were RMB10.0 billion ( US$1.4 billion ), an increase of 13.0% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022.

( ), an increase of 13.0% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB6.6 billion ( US$927.1 million ). Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB7.4 billion ( US$1.0 billion ). [1]

( ). Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders was ( ). Basic net income per share was US$0.29 ( US$1.44 per ADS). Non-GAAP basic net income from continuing operations per share was US$0.32 ( US$1.62 per ADS).[1]

[1] As used in this announcement, non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per share and per ADS are defined to exclude share-based compensation expenses. See the unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results at the end of this announcement.

Fourth Quarter 2023 and Early 2024 Operational Highlights

Leading franchises, such as Fantasy Westward Journey and Westward Journey Online , maintained enduring user appeal, supported by periodic new content introductions.

and , maintained enduring user appeal, supported by periodic new content introductions. Eggy Party 's broad popularity has engaged over 500 million cumulative registered players since its launch in 2022 and made a significant breakthrough of 40 million daily active users during the Lunar New Year.

's broad popularity has engaged over 500 million cumulative registered players since its launch in 2022 and made a significant breakthrough of 40 million daily active users during the Lunar New Year. Justice franchises reached a new milestone of 100 million active users with densely packed content and widely embraced in-game events for players.

franchises reached a new milestone of 100 million active users with densely packed content and widely embraced in-game events for players. Racing Master achieved superb performances in Hong Kong , Macau and Taiwan , including topping the local iOS download and grossing charts in Taiwan within the first week of its launch.

achieved superb performances in , and , including topping the local iOS download and grossing charts in within the first week of its launch. Cloud Music considerably enhanced its music-centric monetization and further improved profitability, while continuing to cultivate its music community and introduce new premium content and features.

Youdao further improved its profitability and achieved record-high operating cash flow, driven by the robust performance of digital content services and online marketing services.

"2023 proved to be another landmark year for NetEase Games with continuous cross-category innovations that expand and diversify our robust game portfolio," said Mr. William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. "The success of games like Eggy Party and our heralded new titles, such as Racing Master and Dunk City Dynasty, highlights our ability to bring players dynamic and original products in multiple genres. At the same time, we have maintained a strategic advantage with our MMO roots, propelling Justice mobile game to transcend the boundaries of conventional MMO gaming.

"Alongside our business's momentum, we have assumed increasing social responsibility. By integrating a 'Minors Mode' across our domestic game lineup, we have strengthened our existing anti-addiction system and continue to steer the gaming ecosystem toward a healthier trajectory with innovative products and technology.

"Besides games, our diverse business segments, such as Cloud Music and Youdao, remain on course, consistently delivering premium content. Throughout the NetEase family, we prioritize the creation of novel and high-quality products and services that grow our global appeal and elevate user experiences while pushing innovation forward," Mr. Ding concluded.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB27.1 billion (US$3.8 billion), compared with RMB27.3 billion and RMB25.4 billion for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.

Net revenues from games and related value-added services were RMB20.9 billion (US$2.9 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB21.8 billion and RMB19.1 billion for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. Net revenues from the operation of online games accounted for approximately 93.4% of the segment's net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 93.7% and 91.8% for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. Net revenues from mobile games accounted for approximately 76.7% of net revenues from the operation of online games for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 77.6% and 66.4% for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.

Net revenues from Youdao were RMB1.5 billion (US$208.5 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.5 billion each for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net revenues from Cloud Music were RMB2.0 billion (US$279.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.0 billion and RMB2.4 billion for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.

Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB2.8 billion (US$387.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.0 billion and RMB2.4 billion for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB16.8 billion (US$2.4 billion), compared with RMB17.0 billion and RMB13.2 billion for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.

The slight quarter-over-quarter decrease in games and related value-added services' gross profit was primarily due to decreased net revenues from online games. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased net revenues from online games such as Justice mobile game, which was launched in 2023, and Eggy Party, offset in part by the termination of certain licensed games.

The quarter-over-quarter decrease in Youdao's gross profit was primarily due to decreased revenue contribution from its learning services. The slight year-over-year decrease was primarily due to reduced revenue contribution from its smart devices, which was partially offset by increased revenue contribution from its online marketing services.

The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in Cloud Music's gross profit primarily resulted from increased net revenues from sales of membership subscriptions and continued improvement in cost control measures.

The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in innovative businesses and others' gross profit were primarily due to increased gross profit contribution from Yanxuan and advertising services.

Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit margin for games and related value-added services for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 69.5%, compared with 69.0% and 59.1% for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. The slight quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily attributable to changes in the revenue contribution from different channels. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to a higher proportion of net revenues contributed by NetEase's self-developed games.

Gross profit margin for Youdao for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 49.9%, compared with 55.9% and 53.3% for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year decreases were mainly due to decreased revenue contribution from its learning services and decreased gross profit margin from its smart devices.

Gross profit margin for Cloud Music for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 30.3%, compared with 27.2% and 17.8% for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year improvements were mainly due to the factors enumerated above.

Gross profit margin for innovative businesses and others for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 34.4%, compared with 27.3% and 31.5% for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to improved gross profit margin from advertising services. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to improved gross profit margin from Yanxuan and advertising services.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB10.0 billion (US$1.4 billion), compared with RMB9.4 billion and RMB8.8 billion for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases were mainly due to increased marketing expenditures and research and development investments associated with games and related value-added services.

Other Income/(Expenses)

Other income/(expenses) consisted of investment (loss)/income, interest income, exchange (losses)/ gains and others. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to a net investment loss resulting from fair value changes of equity investments with readily determinable fair value in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with a net investment income recorded in the prior quarter, as well as a higher net exchange loss arising from the fluctuation of the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the RMB in the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to higher interest income resulting from the improved net cash position.

Income Tax

The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB1.1 billion (US$150.5 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.3 billion and RMB966.6 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 13.8%, compared with 14.2% and 20.2% for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. The effective tax rate represents certain estimates by the Company as to the tax obligations and benefits applicable to it in each quarter.

Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB6.6 billion (US$927.1 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB7.8 billion and RMB4.0 billion for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.

NetEase reported basic net income of US$0.29 per share (US$1.44 per ADS) for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with US$0.34 per share (US$1.72 per ADS) and US$0.17 per share (US$0.86 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB7.4 billion (US$1.0 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB8.6 billion and RMB4.8 billion for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.

NetEase reported non-GAAP basic net income from continuing operations of US$0.32 per share (US$1.62 per ADS) for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with US$0.38 per share (US$1.89 per ADS) and US$0.21 per share (US$1.05 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for fiscal year 2023 were RMB103.5 billion (US$14.6 billion), compared with RMB96.5 billion for fiscal year 2022.

Net revenues from games and related value-added services were RMB81.6 billion (US$11.5 billion) for fiscal year 2023, compared with RMB74.6 billion for fiscal year 2022. Net revenues from the operation of online games accounted for approximately 92.9% of the segment's total net revenues for fiscal year 2023, compared with 92.5% for fiscal year 2022. Net revenues from mobile games accounted for approximately 75.2% of net revenues from the operation of online games for fiscal year 2023, compared with 67.0% for fiscal year 2022. The higher percentage contribution from mobile games was mainly due to a higher proportion of net revenues generated by mobile games such as Eggy Party and Justice mobile game.

Net revenues from Youdao were RMB5.4 billion (US$759.1 million) for fiscal year 2023, compared with RMB5.0 billion for fiscal year 2022.

Net revenues from Cloud Music were RMB7.9 billion (US$1.1 billion) for fiscal year 2023, compared with RMB9.0 billion for fiscal year 2022.

Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB8.6 billion (US$1.2 billion) for fiscal year 2023, compared with RMB7.9 billion for fiscal year 2022.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for fiscal year 2023 was RMB63.1 billion (US$8.9 billion), compared with RMB52.8 billion for fiscal year 2022.

The year-over-year increase in games and related value-added services gross profit was primarily due to increased net revenues from the operation of online games, mainly from certain newly launched mobile games.

The year-over-year increase in Youdao gross profit was mainly due to increased revenue contribution from its online marketing services and learning services.

The year-over-year increase in Cloud Music gross profit was primarily attributable to increased net revenues from sales of membership subscriptions and continued improvement in cost control measures.

The year-over-year increase in innovative businesses and others gross profit was primarily due to increased gross profits from Yanxuan and several other businesses included within the segment.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for fiscal year 2023 were RMB35.4 billion (US$5.0 billion), compared with RMB33.1 billion for fiscal year 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher research and development investments and marketing expenditures for games and related value-added services.

Other Income/(Expenses)

The year-over-year increase was mainly due to higher interest income resulting from the Company's increased net cash position, and investment income arising from fair value changes of equity investments with readily determinable fair value. The foregoing was partially offset by the fact that the Company recorded a net exchange loss in fiscal year 2023, compared to a net exchange gain in fiscal year 2022, mainly resulting from the fluctuation of the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the RMB during the years.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB4.7 billion (US$661.9 million) for fiscal year 2023, compared with RMB5.0 billion for fiscal year 2022. The effective tax rate was 13.8% for fiscal year 2023, compared with 20.7% for fiscal year 2022. The lower effective tax rate for fiscal year 2023 was partially due to tax benefits recognized in the year.

Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders for fiscal year 2023 totaled RMB29.4 billion (US$4.1 billion), compared with RMB20.3 billion for fiscal year 2022.

NetEase reported basic net income of US$1.29 per share (US$6.44 per ADS) for fiscal year 2023, compared with US$0.88 per share (US$4.39 per ADS) for fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders for fiscal year 2023 totaled RMB32.6 billion (US$4.6 billion), compared with RMB22.8 billion for fiscal year 2022.

NetEase reported non-GAAP basic net income from continuing operations of US$1.43 per share (US$7.14 per ADS) for fiscal year 2023, compared with US$0.98 per share (US$4.92 per ADS) for fiscal year 2022.

Other Financial Information

As of December 31, 2023, the Company's net cash (total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits and restricted cash, as well as short-term investments balance, minus short-term and long-term loans) totaled RMB110.9 billion (US$15.6 billion), compared with RMB95.6 billion as of December 31, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB35.3 billion (US$5.0 billion) for fiscal year 2023, compared with RMB27.7 billion for fiscal year 2022.

Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors has approved a dividend of US$0.21597 per share (US$1.07985 per ADS) for the fourth quarter of 2023 to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs as of the close of business on March 14, 2024, Beijing/Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on March 14, 2024 (Beijing/ Hong Kong Time). The payment date is expected to be March 25, 2024 for holders of ordinary shares, and on or around March 28, 2024 for holders of ADSs.

NetEase paid a dividend of US$0.0990 per share (US$0.4950 per ADS) for the third quarter of 2023 in December 2023.

Under the Company's current dividend policy, the determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distribution in any particular quarter will be made at the discretion of its board of directors and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.

Share Repurchase Program

On November 17, 2022, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a share repurchase program of up to US$5.0 billion of the Company's ADSs and ordinary shares in open market transactions. This share repurchase program commenced on January 10, 2023 and will be in effect for a period not to exceed 36 months from such date. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 7.2 million ADSs had been repurchased under this program for a total cost of US$644.1 million.

The extent to which NetEase repurchases its ADSs and its ordinary shares depends upon a variety of factors, including market conditions. These programs may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

** The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB.

NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands)

December 31,



December 31,

December 31,

2022



2023

2023

RMB



RMB

USD (Note 1) Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents 24,889,000



21,428,902

3,018,198 Time deposits 84,947,679



100,856,034

14,205,275 Restricted cash 2,699,055



2,777,206

391,161 Accounts receivable, net 5,002,872



6,422,417

904,579 Inventories 993,636



695,374

97,941 Prepayments and other current assets, net 5,448,284



6,076,595

855,871 Short-term investments 7,622,673



4,436,057

624,806 Total current assets 131,603,199



142,692,585

20,097,831













Non-current assets:











Property, equipment and software, net 6,342,330



8,075,044

1,137,346 Land use rights, net 4,121,767



4,075,143

573,972 Deferred tax assets 1,480,789



1,560,088

219,734 Time deposits 2,973,840



1,050,000

147,889 Restricted cash 270



550

77 Other long-term assets 26,238,790



28,471,568

4,010,136 Total non-current assets 41,157,786



43,232,393

6,089,154 Total assets 172,760,985



185,924,978

26,186,985













Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable 1,507,141



881,016

124,089 Salary and welfare payables 4,732,941



4,857,206

684,123 Taxes payable 2,813,096



2,571,534

362,193 Short-term loans 23,875,704



19,240,163

2,709,920 Contract liabilities 12,518,890



13,362,166

1,882,022 Accrued liabilities and other payables 11,381,075



12,930,399

1,821,209 Total current liabilities 56,828,847



53,842,484

7,583,556













Non-current liabilities:











Deferred tax liabilities 2,126,120



2,299,303

323,850 Long-term loans 3,654,964



427,997

60,282 Other long-term liabilities 1,277,574



1,271,113

179,032 Total non-current liabilities 7,058,658



3,998,413

563,164 Total liabilities 63,887,505



57,840,897

8,146,720













Redeemable noncontrolling interests 136,440



115,759

16,304













NetEase, Inc.'s shareholders' equity 104,731,317



124,285,776

17,505,285 Noncontrolling interests 4,005,723



3,682,546

518,676 Total equity 108,737,040



127,968,322

18,023,961













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling

interests and shareholders' equity 172,760,985



185,924,978

26,186,985













The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.



















NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)





























Net revenues

25,354,129

27,270,406

27,140,165

3,822,612

96,495,809

103,468,159

14,573,185 Cost of revenues

(12,109,765)

(10,304,106)

(10,315,030)

(1,452,842)

(43,729,683)

(40,404,765)

(5,690,892) Gross profit

13,244,364

16,966,300

16,825,135

2,369,770

52,766,126

63,063,394

8,882,293





























Operating expenses:



























Selling and marketing expenses

(3,417,909)

(3,567,153)

(4,225,556)

(595,157)

(13,402,721)

(13,969,460)

(1,967,557) General and administrative expenses

(1,302,932)

(1,494,186)

(1,251,869)

(176,322)

(4,695,798)

(4,899,880)

(690,134) Research and development expenses

(4,090,076)

(4,347,052)

(4,479,219)

(630,885)

(15,039,014)

(16,484,910)

(2,321,851) Total operating expenses

(8,810,917)

(9,408,391)

(9,956,644)

(1,402,364)

(33,137,533)

(35,354,250)

(4,979,542) Operating profit

4,433,447

7,557,909

6,868,491

967,406

19,628,593

27,709,144

3,902,751





























Other income/(expenses):



























Investment (loss)/income, net

(37,102)

556,603

(8,940)

(1,259)

53,976

1,306,722

184,048 Interest income, net

629,290

1,147,227

1,261,583

177,690

2,149,673

4,120,418

580,349 Exchange (losses)/gains , net

(594,241)

(400,483)

(810,904)

(114,213)

1,571,207

(132,999)

(18,733) Other, net

344,875

240,024

434,759

61,235

846,815

1,053,642

148,402 Income before tax

4,776,269

9,101,280

7,744,989

1,090,859

24,250,264

34,056,927

4,796,817 Income tax

(966,574)

(1,290,398)

(1,068,657)

(150,517)

(5,031,838)

(4,699,704)

(661,939)





























Net income from continuing operations

3,809,695

7,810,882

6,676,332

940,342

19,218,426

29,357,223

4,134,878 Net income from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

624,864

-

- Net income

3,809,695

7,810,882

6,676,332

940,342

19,843,290

29,357,223

4,134,878





























Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling

interests

(710)

(895)

(966)

(136)

(2,978)

(3,589)

(506) Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling

interests

143,752

26,901

(93,103)

(13,113)

497,288

62,918

8,862 Net income attributable to the

Company's shareholders

3,952,737

7,836,888

6,582,263

927,093

20,337,600

29,416,552

4,143,234 Including:



























-Net income from continuing operations

attributable to the Company's shareholders

3,952,737

7,836,888

6,582,263

927,093

19,712,736

29,416,552

4,143,234 -Net income from discontinued operations

attributable to the Company's shareholders

-

-

-

-

624,864

-

-





























Basic net income per share *

1.22

2.44

2.05

0.29

6.23

9.15

1.29 -Continuing operations

1.22

2.44

2.05

0.29

6.04

9.15

1.29 -Discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

0.19

-

-





























Basic net income per ADS *

6.10

12.19

10.25

1.44

31.16

45.73

6.44 -Continuing operations

6.10

12.19

10.25

1.44

30.20

45.73

6.44 -Discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

0.96

-

-





























Diluted net income per share *

1.21

2.41

2.02

0.28

6.17

9.05

1.27 -Continuing operations

1.21

2.41

2.02

0.28

5.98

9.05

1.27 -Discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

0.19

-

-





























Diluted net income per ADS *

6.05

12.06

10.12

1.42

30.85

45.23

6.37 -Continuing operations

6.05

12.06

10.12

1.42

29.90

45.23

6.37 -Discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

0.95

-

-





























Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used in calculating net income

per share *



























Basic

3,239,282

3,213,834

3,212,328

3,212,328

3,263,455

3,216,475

3,216,475 Diluted

3,269,082

3,249,649

3,253,166

3,253,166

3,296,014

3,252,029

3,252,029





























* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.



























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.





























NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Cash flows from operating activities:

























Net income 3,809,695

7,810,882

6,676,332

940,342

19,843,290

29,357,223

4,134,878 Net income from discontinued operations -

-

-

-

(624,864)

-

- Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization 769,141

651,856

659,772

92,927

2,858,209

3,055,260

430,324 Fair value changes of equity security investments 148,156

(382,132)

151,571

21,348

3,104,336

(535,316)

(75,398) Impairment losses on investments and other long-term assets 45,401

280,641

140,648

19,810

300,249

469,159

66,080 Fair value changes of short-term investments (23,364)

(72,875)

(106,532)

(15,005)

(342,642)

(414,207)

(58,340) Share-based compensation cost 876,560

819,548

812,987

114,507

3,174,160

3,242,810

456,740 Allowance for expected credit losses 6,615

22,386

9,500

1,338

61,393

61,146

8,612 Losses on disposal of property, equipment and software 1,166

2,649

3,385

477

3,620

5,676

799 Unrealized exchange losses/(gains) 589,665

362,213

838,056

118,038

(1,604,260)

119,935

16,893 Gains on disposal of long-term investments, business and

subsidiaries (62,922)

(3,197)

(38,437)

(5,414)

(1,791,355)

(63,784)

(8,984) Deferred income taxes 578,317

(305,703)

193,854

27,304

489,670

131,437

18,513 Share of results on equity method investees and revaluation

results from previously held equity interest (54,746)

(160,042)

(88,805)

(12,508)

(1,259,941)

(473,947)

(66,754) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























Accounts receivable 224,197

(1,177,732)

53,089

7,477

554,340

(1,470,374)

(207,098) Inventories (60,695)

84,970

25,054

3,529

(27,613)

296,764

41,798 Prepayments and other assets 1,095,882

(573,631)

542,593

76,423

731,100

87,556

12,332 Accounts payable 576,021

150,868

18,443

2,598

447,666

(559,419)

(78,792) Salary and welfare payables 1,965,624

(588,217)

1,992,931

280,698

424,513

(62,917)

(8,862) Taxes payable (928,071)

515,087

(500,172)

(70,448)

(917,614)

(244,261)

(34,403) Contract liabilities (1,396,523)

1,560,628

(847,562)

(119,377)

385,396

1,161,861

163,645 Accrued liabilities and other payables 849,094

845,721

1,271,572

179,098

1,899,580

1,166,673

164,323 Net cash provided by operating activities 9,009,213

9,843,920

11,808,279

1,663,162

27,709,233

35,331,275

4,976,306



























Cash flows from investing activities:

























Purchase of property, equipment and software (348,821)

(643,144)

(484,927)

(68,300)

(2,100,264)

(2,301,554)

(324,167) Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and software 2,257

3,101

405

57

41,467

10,302

1,451 Purchase of intangible assets, content and licensed copyrights (161,987)

(742,523)

(121,797)

(17,155)

(543,220)

(1,974,323)

(278,078) Net change in short-term investments with terms of three

months or less (931,790)

(1,993,921)

(690,628)

(97,273)

776,357

(1,777,687)

(250,382) Purchase of short-term investments with terms over three

months (4,700,000)

-

-

-

(5,950,000)

-

- Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments with terms

over three months 6,966,682

376,950

4,897,291

689,769

10,175,160

5,378,510

757,547 Investment in long-term investments and acquisition of

subsidiaries (1,694,928)

(417,448)

(914,962)

(128,870)

(5,129,680)

(2,831,686)

(398,834) Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments, businesses

and subsidiaries 92,795

20,898

73,855

10,402

2,411,070

152,564

21,488 Placement/rollover of matured time deposits (22,975,014)

(30,831,994)

(46,666,670)

(6,572,863)

(98,973,884)

(124,693,598)

(17,562,726) Proceeds from maturities of time deposits 27,676,529

33,893,436

33,273,393

4,686,459

92,247,046

111,417,969

15,692,893 Change in other long-term assets (61,552)

(181,263)

(90,635)

(12,766)

(323,779)

(423,928)

(59,709) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 3,864,171

(515,908)

(10,724,675)

(1,510,540)

(7,369,727)

(17,043,431)

(2,400,517)



























Cash flows from financing activities:

























Net changes from loans with terms of three months or less (3,753,493)

(7,501,788)

6,179,979

870,432

(1,274,043)

(13,654,704)

(1,923,225) Proceed of loans with terms over three months 2,765,086

7,607,060

2,511,000

353,667

6,392,695

13,569,160

1,911,176 Payment of loans with terms over three months (191,158)

(4,250,550)

(695,000)

(97,889)

(273,639)

(8,219,472)

(1,157,688) Net amounts received/(paid) related to capital contribution from

or repurchase of noncontrolling interests shareholders 23,616

11,573

28,009

3,945

(30,921)

86,159

12,136 Cash paid for repurchase of NetEase's ADSs/purchase of

subsidiaries' ADSs and shares (3,007,765)

(296,495)

(625,832)

(88,147)

(8,328,124)

(5,234,294)

(737,235) Dividends paid to NetEase's shareholders (2,018,984)

(2,423,355)

(2,258,892)

(318,158)

(6,723,667)

(8,013,903)

(1,128,735) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (6,182,698)

(6,853,555)

5,139,264

723,850

(10,237,699)

(21,467,054)

(3,023,571)



























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash held in foreign currencies 53,237

4,197

(174,276)

(24,546)

110,403

(202,457)

(28,516) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,743,923

2,478,654

6,048,592

851,926

10,212,210

(3,381,667)

(476,298) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning

of the period 20,844,402

15,679,412

18,158,066

2,557,510

17,376,115

27,588,325

3,885,734 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of the period 27,588,325

18,158,066

24,206,658

3,409,436

27,588,325

24,206,658

3,409,436



























Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

























Cash paid for income tax, net 971,217

1,165,196

1,030,932

145,204

5,092,391

4,895,752

689,552 Cash paid for interest expenses 264,232

105,665

71,847

10,119

588,381

779,872

109,843



























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.



























NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands, except percentages)































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Net revenues:



























Games and related value-added services

19,085,708

21,779,851

20,921,355

2,946,711

74,566,471

81,565,449

11,488,253 Youdao

1,453,982

1,538,783

1,480,521

208,527

5,013,182

5,389,208

759,054 Cloud Music

2,376,257

1,973,064

1,985,548

279,659

8,992,221

7,866,992

1,108,043 Innovative businesses and others

2,438,182

1,978,708

2,752,741

387,715

7,923,935

8,646,510

1,217,835 Total net revenues

25,354,129

27,270,406

27,140,165

3,822,612

96,495,809

103,468,159

14,573,185





























Cost of revenues:



























Games and related value-added services

(7,805,578)

(6,749,507)

(6,383,474)

(899,094)

(27,784,419)

(25,938,865)

(3,653,413) Youdao

(679,295)

(679,147)

(741,720)

(104,469)

(2,430,738)

(2,621,746)

(369,265) Cloud Music

(1,953,900)

(1,436,552)

(1,384,537)

(195,008)

(7,699,103)

(5,764,322)

(811,888) Innovative businesses and others

(1,670,992)

(1,438,900)

(1,805,299)

(254,271)

(5,815,423)

(6,079,832)

(856,326) Total cost of revenues

(12,109,765)

(10,304,106)

(10,315,030)

(1,452,842)

(43,729,683)

(40,404,765)

(5,690,892)





























Gross profit:



























Games and related value-added services

11,280,130

15,030,344

14,537,881

2,047,617

46,782,052

55,626,584

7,834,840 Youdao

774,687

859,636

738,801

104,058

2,582,444

2,767,462

389,789 Cloud Music

422,357

536,512

601,011

84,651

1,293,118

2,102,670

296,155 Innovative businesses and others

767,190

539,808

947,442

133,444

2,108,512

2,566,678

361,509 Total gross profit

13,244,364

16,966,300

16,825,135

2,369,770

52,766,126

63,063,394

8,882,293





























Gross profit margin:



























Games and related value-added services

59.1 %

69.0 %

69.5 %

69.5 %

62.7 %

68.2 %

68.2 % Youdao

53.3 %

55.9 %

49.9 %

49.9 %

51.5 %

51.4 %

51.4 % Cloud Music

17.8 %

27.2 %

30.3 %

30.3 %

14.4 %

26.7 %

26.7 % Innovative businesses and others

31.5 %

27.3 %

34.4 %

34.4 %

26.6 %

29.7 %

29.7 %





























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

NETEASE, INC.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00 = RMB7.0999 on the last trading day of December 2023 (December 29, 2023) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at that rate on December 29, 2023, or at any other certain date.

Note 2: Share-based compensation cost reported in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands):































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Share-based compensation cost included in:

























Cost of revenues 195,793

210,533

216,717

30,524

758,413

823,765

116,025 Operating expenses

























Selling and marketing expenses 33,001

33,804

35,575

5,011

120,171

132,801

18,705 General and administrative expenses 349,444

280,581

262,830

37,019

1,214,995

1,119,018

157,610 Research and development expenses 298,322

294,630

297,865

41,953

1,080,581

1,167,226

164,400



























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.



























Note 3: The financial information prepared and presented in this announcement might be different from those published and to be published by NetEase's listed subsidiaries to meet the disclosure requirements under U.S. GAAP or different accounting standards requirements.

Note 4: The unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data):



































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Net income from continuing operations attributable to the

Company's shareholders

3,952,737

7,836,888

6,582,263

927,093

19,712,736

29,416,552

4,143,234 Add: Share-based compensation

858,637

808,276

797,194

112,282

3,095,693

3,191,753

449,549 Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations

attributable to the Company's shareholders

4,811,374

8,645,164

7,379,457

1,039,375

22,808,429

32,608,305

4,592,783





























Non-GAAP basic net income from continuing

operations per share *

1.49

2.69

2.30

0.32

6.99

10.14

1.43 Non-GAAP basic net income from continuing

operations per ADS *

7.43

13.45

11.49

1.62

34.95

50.69

7.14 Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing

operations per share *

1.47

2.66

2.27

0.32

6.92

10.03

1.41 Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing

operations per ADS *

7.36

13.30

11.34

1.60

34.60

50.14

7.06





























* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.



























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.





























SOURCE NetEase, Inc.